Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / 2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars / The Bend Preview

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The 2021 Supercars season continues this weekend with the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The circuit, located an hour out of Adelaide, will host a trio of 24-lap sprint races, each requiring a mandatory stop for tyres, across the weekend.

It will be all eyes on the Ford teams this weekend as they look to snap a 223-day losing streak for the Blue Oval.

The good news is that the last win for a Ford came at The Bend last year when Cam Waters broke through for his maiden sprint race victory.

The circuit has generally been a happy hunting ground for the Mustangs, which have taken seven of the 10 wins on offer since Supercars first visited in 2018.

Read Also:

The standard SuperSprint format is back in play this weekend with three-part qualifying and one race on Saturday and two all-in qualifying sessions and two races on Sunday.

There are two wildcards in the field as well, Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing) and Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United) joining the 24 regulars.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend holding a healthy 139-point series lead over teammate Jamie Whincup.

When is the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

The Bend SuperSprint will run over three days although only two of them will feature Supercars on-track.

Friday's running is exclusively practice and qualifying sessions for the support categories.

On Saturday there are two-half practice sessions for Supercars at 8:45am ACST and 10:45am ACST before qualifying starts at 12:50pm.

The first of the three races then kicks off at 4:05pm ACST.

It's straight into qualifying on Sunday with back-to-back sessions starting at 09:10am ACST followed by races at 12:30pm ACST and 3:40pm ACST.

Saturday May 8

  • 08:45-09:15 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 2
  • 12:50-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)
  • 16:05-17:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 9

  • 09:10-09:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 09:30-09:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 12:30-13:35 Supercars – Race 2
  • 15:40-16:45 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of The Bend SuperSprint starting at 8:30am ACST on Saturday and 8:00am ACST on Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

The Supercars The Bend SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments
2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Previous article

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

8h
2
Supercars

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

1h
3
Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

2h
4
Porsche

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled

5
NASCAR Cup

Next Gen's 'huge architecture change' not all in its looks

3h
Latest news
2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

1h
2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

2h
Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
SUPC

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

21h
Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
SUPC

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

22h
DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock
SUPC

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
14h

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted 00:36
Supercars
May 4, 2021

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Supershots Tasmania 01:33
Supercars
Apr 22, 2021

Supershots Tasmania

Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers react to 2021 Barcelona track changes

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled
Porsche Porsche

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled

Next Gen's 'huge architecture change' not all in its looks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Next Gen's 'huge architecture change' not all in its looks

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Latest news

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Supercars Supercars

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.