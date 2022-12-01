Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / 2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview Next / AFL coach named Dick Johnson Racing CEO
Supercars / Adelaide Preview

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The revived Adelaide 500 closes out the 2022 Supercars season this weekend.

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The event was killed off by the previous South Australian government in late 2020, only to be brought back to life this year thanks to an election promise from new premier Peter Malinauskas.

The revival has included resurfacing most of the roads used for the track prompting predictions of new lap records across the weekend.

The Adelaide 500 will take place across 500 kilometres split into two 250-kilometre heats.

The running is split across four days, with a total of three practice sessions and a qualifying session and Top 10 Shootout for each of the two races.

While Shane van Gisbergen wrapped up the 2022 Supercars title on the Gold Coast last month, there is still plenty to play for this weekend.

Significantly it is the final time there will be Holdens on the Supercars grid with the axed GM brand to be effectively replaced by Chevrolet and the Camaro next year.

It is also the final hit-out for the Gen2-spec Car of the Future Supercars before they are replaced by the all-new Gen3 cars next season.

That means the Holden teams will all desperately be trying to claim two more wins for the famous marque, while the Ford teams will be trying to spoil the farewell party.

When is the Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide 500 is split across four days, with the first Supercars practice session taking place on Thursday at 3:55pm ACDT.

There is then a second practice session at 1:15pm ACDT on Friday followed by qualifying for the first race on Friday evening at 5:35pm ACDT to determine grid positions 11-25.

On Saturday there is a third and final practice session at 11am ACDT before the first five rows of the grid are decided by a Top 10 Shootout at 12:35pm ACDT.

The first 250-kilometre race then kicks off at 3:15pm ACDT.

On Sunday qualifying is at 10:50am ACDT, the Top 10 Shootout at 12:05 ACDT and the second race at 2:45pm ACDT.

Thursday December 1

  • 15:55-16:25 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday December 2

  • 13:15-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2
  • 17:35-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday December 3

  • 11:00-11:30 Supercars – Practice 3
  • 12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 15:15-17:13 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday December 4

  • 10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 14:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Adelaide 500?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Adelaide 500.

On Thursday and Friday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 1:15pm ACDT on Thursday and 8:45am ACDT on Friday.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 9am ACDT while the FTA coverage starts on Seven at 12:30pm ACDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:35am ACDT while the Seven coverage starts at 12pm ACDT.

Can I stream the Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments

Related video

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview
Previous article

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview
Next article

AFL coach named Dick Johnson Racing CEO

AFL coach named Dick Johnson Racing CEO

Latest news

Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has backed Carlos Sainz’s call for penalties for drivers who trigger red flags in Formula 1 qualifying sessions and spoil other people’s laps.

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

The last remaining seats in Cadillac’s roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona have been filled by Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’

Formula 1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include the idea of handicapping the car performance of race leaders to help prevent runaway wins.

Live Fast Motorsports switches to Chevrolet for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Live Fast Motorsports switches to Chevrolet for 2023

The Live Fast Motorsports team will switch manufacturers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.