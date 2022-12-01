2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The event was killed off by the previous South Australian government in late 2020, only to be brought back to life this year thanks to an election promise from new premier Peter Malinauskas.

The revival has included resurfacing most of the roads used for the track prompting predictions of new lap records across the weekend.

The Adelaide 500 will take place across 500 kilometres split into two 250-kilometre heats.

The running is split across four days, with a total of three practice sessions and a qualifying session and Top 10 Shootout for each of the two races.

While Shane van Gisbergen wrapped up the 2022 Supercars title on the Gold Coast last month, there is still plenty to play for this weekend.

Significantly it is the final time there will be Holdens on the Supercars grid with the axed GM brand to be effectively replaced by Chevrolet and the Camaro next year.

It is also the final hit-out for the Gen2-spec Car of the Future Supercars before they are replaced by the all-new Gen3 cars next season.

That means the Holden teams will all desperately be trying to claim two more wins for the famous marque, while the Ford teams will be trying to spoil the farewell party.

When is the Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide 500 is split across four days, with the first Supercars practice session taking place on Thursday at 3:55pm ACDT.

There is then a second practice session at 1:15pm ACDT on Friday followed by qualifying for the first race on Friday evening at 5:35pm ACDT to determine grid positions 11-25.

On Saturday there is a third and final practice session at 11am ACDT before the first five rows of the grid are decided by a Top 10 Shootout at 12:35pm ACDT.

The first 250-kilometre race then kicks off at 3:15pm ACDT.

On Sunday qualifying is at 10:50am ACDT, the Top 10 Shootout at 12:05 ACDT and the second race at 2:45pm ACDT.

Thursday December 1

15:55-16:25 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday December 2

13:15-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2

17:35-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday December 3

11:00-11:30 Supercars – Practice 3

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:15-17:13 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday December 4

10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Adelaide 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Adelaide 500.

On Thursday and Friday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 1:15pm ACDT on Thursday and 8:45am ACDT on Friday.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 9am ACDT while the FTA coverage starts on Seven at 12:30pm ACDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:35am ACDT while the Seven coverage starts at 12pm ACDT.

Can I stream the Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.