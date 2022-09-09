2022 Supercars Auckland SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

It's both a return and farewell for Supercars across the ditch after the annual trek to New Zealand called off in 2020 and 2021.

That was due to pandemic border restrictions which made the trip to New Zealand unfeasible for Supercars.

With the border now open, the series is set to race on Kiwi soil for the first time since 2019.

It will be also be its final appearance at the iconic Pukekohe circuit, which will cease motor racing early next year so the venue's horse racing facilities can be upgraded.

Pukekohe has been the traditional home of Supercars in New Zealand apart from the handful of years the Hamilton street circuit was used.

There will be three races across the Auckland SuperSprint weekend, with the opener of Saturday followed by a pair of heats on Sunday.

Hometown hero Shane van Gisbergen heads to Pukekohe with a handsome 500-point series lead.

When is the Auckland SuperSprint?

The Supercars action kicks off on Friday with a sole half-hour practice session at 2:40pm NZST.

On Saturday there is a second practice session at 11:35am NZST before qualifying kicks off at 20pm NZST. Race 1 then starts at 4:40pm NZST.

On Sunday the back-to-back qualifying sessions start at 10:45am NZST, followed by races at 12:55pm NZST and 4:10pm NZST.

Friday September 9

14:40-15:10 Supercars – Practice 1

Saturday September 10

11:35-12:05 Supercars – Practice 2

14:00-14:10 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 1)

14:15-14:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 2)

14:30-14:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 3)

16:40-17:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday September 11

10:45-10:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

11:05-11:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:55-13:58 Supercars – Race 2

16:10-17:13 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Auckland SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Live coverage of the Auckland SuperSprint will be carried by primary broadcaster Fox Sports.

On Friday the coverage starts at 2pm NZST, on Saturday at 10am NZST and on Sunday at 9:45am NZST.

Can I stream the Auckland SuperSprint?

The Auckland SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.