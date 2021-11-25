Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Smith retains BJR Supercars seat
Supercars News

2022 Supercars grid almost set

By:

The field for the 2022 Supercars season is almost set following today's confirmation that Jack Smith will continue at Brad Jones Racing.

2022 Supercars grid almost set

Formalising Smith's place at BJR means there is effectively only one question mark left over the 2022 grid – the #7 seat at KGR.

KGR has made no secret of its desire to put young Kiwi Matt Payne into the car, however he will need a Superlicence dispensation from Motorsport Australia given his lack of miles in Supercars hardware.

A rollercoaster Super2 debut in Sydney last week, which saw him qualify on the front row for the first race and then stall at the start, isn't thought to have helped his chances of a rapid promotion to the main game.

Zane Goddard, who will leave MSR at the end of this season, has been rumoured to be in the frame for the KGR seat if Payne can't take it.

There is significant change for 2022 up and down the field, headlined by the retirement of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.

He will move into the managing director role at Triple Eight while rookie Broc Feeney will take over the #88 T8 Holden.

Tickford will re-expand to four cars, current drivers Cam Waters and James Courtney joined by highly-rated rookie Thomas Randle and new signing Jake Kostecki.

Jack Le Brocq will effectively replace Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing in an all-new line-up alongside outgoing BJR driver Todd Hazelwood.

BJR, meanwhile, has retained Smith and Macauley Jones, while Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood will join the team.

Fullwood's place at Walkinshaw Andretti United alongside Chaz Mostert will be taken by current BJR driver Nick Percat.

Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Blanchard Racing Team and Team Sydney are all set to field unchanged line-ups next season.

2022 Supercars field

Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen
Broc Feeney

Dick Johnson Racing
Anton De Pasquale
Will Davison

Blanchard Racing Team
Tim Slade

Tickford Racing
Cam Waters
James Courtney
Thomas Randle
Jake Kostecki

Kelly Grove Racing
David Reynolds
TBA

Walkinshaw Andretti United
Chaz Mostert
Nick Percat

Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
Macauley Jones
Jack Smith

Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown
Brodie Kostecki

Team 18
Mark Winterbottom
Scott Pye

Team Sydney
Fabian Coulthard
Garry Jacobson

Matt Stone Racing
Jack Le Brocq
Todd Hazelwood

