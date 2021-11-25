2022 Supercars grid almost set

Formalising Smith's place at BJR means there is effectively only one question mark left over the 2022 grid – the #7 seat at KGR.

KGR has made no secret of its desire to put young Kiwi Matt Payne into the car, however he will need a Superlicence dispensation from Motorsport Australia given his lack of miles in Supercars hardware.

A rollercoaster Super2 debut in Sydney last week, which saw him qualify on the front row for the first race and then stall at the start, isn't thought to have helped his chances of a rapid promotion to the main game.

Zane Goddard, who will leave MSR at the end of this season, has been rumoured to be in the frame for the KGR seat if Payne can't take it.

There is significant change for 2022 up and down the field, headlined by the retirement of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.

He will move into the managing director role at Triple Eight while rookie Broc Feeney will take over the #88 T8 Holden.

Tickford will re-expand to four cars, current drivers Cam Waters and James Courtney joined by highly-rated rookie Thomas Randle and new signing Jake Kostecki.

Jack Le Brocq will effectively replace Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing in an all-new line-up alongside outgoing BJR driver Todd Hazelwood.

BJR, meanwhile, has retained Smith and Macauley Jones, while Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood will join the team.

Fullwood's place at Walkinshaw Andretti United alongside Chaz Mostert will be taken by current BJR driver Nick Percat.

Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Blanchard Racing Team and Team Sydney are all set to field unchanged line-ups next season.

2022 Supercars field

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Shane van Gisbergen

Broc Feeney

Dick Johnson Racing

Anton De Pasquale

Will Davison

Blanchard Racing Team

Tim Slade

Tickford Racing

Cam Waters

James Courtney

Thomas Randle

Jake Kostecki

Kelly Grove Racing

David Reynolds

TBA

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert

Nick Percat

Brad Jones Racing

Andre Heimgartner

Bryce Fullwood

Macauley Jones

Jack Smith

Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown

Brodie Kostecki

Team 18

Mark Winterbottom

Scott Pye

Team Sydney

Fabian Coulthard

Garry Jacobson

Matt Stone Racing

Jack Le Brocq

Todd Hazelwood