2022 Supercars Perth SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The trip west is the category's first since 2019 after WA's strict border protocols during the pandemic made it impossible for the event to go ahead in 2020 and 2021.

With the border now open to the rest of the country Supercars will make its return to the tight 2.41-kilometre Wanneroo circuit on the outskirts of Perth's northern suburbs.

The Perth SuperNight will feature a rapid-fire three-race sprint format held over just two days of Supercars running.

The main game will hit the track on Saturday morning for a pair of half-hour practice session, before using the three-part, knock-out qualifying session to determine the grid for the opening 110-kilometre race.

That will take place under lights on Saturday evening.

The action will then continue with two all-in qualifying sessions on Sunday morning followed by two more 110-kilometre heats on Sunday afternoon.

The soft compound Dunlop tyre will be in use across the weekend with drivers limited to five new sets from the start of Saturday qualifying onwards.

Each race will feature a single compulsory pitstop for at least two tyres.

Shane van Gisbergen will head to Perth as the pre-event favourite, the Kiwi also holding a handy 144-point series lead over Anton De Pasquale.

The Ford teams, meanwhile, will be looking to break a winless streak that extends to the back end of last season, with Holden heroes van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert having split the available wins so far this year.

When is the Perth SuperNight

Supercars will only run on the Saturday and Sunday in Perth with the Friday limited to the support categories.

The Supercars action starts with the first of two practice sessions at 10:20am AWST on Saturday followed by a second session at 12:15pm AWST.

Qualifying then starts at 2:40pm AWST ahead of the night time race at 6:40pm AWST.

Sunday's grids will be set by two qualifying sessions at 9:20am AWST and 9:42am AWST before two races at 12:05pm AWST and 3:45pm AWST.

Saturday April 30

10:20-10:50 Supercars – Practice 1

12:15-12:45 Supercars – Practice 2

14:40-15:52 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1

14:57-15:07 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2

15:12-15:22 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3

18:40-19:38 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 1

9:20-9:32 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

9:42-9:54 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:05-13:03 Supercars – Race 2

15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Perth SuperNight?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will be the sole live broadcaster across the Perth SuperNight weekend with live coverage of every session on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday the telecast will start at 10:00am AWST and on Sunday at 8:00am AWST.

Can I stream the Tasmania SuperSprint?

The Perth SuperNight will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.