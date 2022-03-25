Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Symmons Preview

2022 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

The 2022 Supercars season continues this weekend with a two-day trip to the Symmons Plains circuit in Tasmania.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2022 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

The compact Symmons Plains layout will greet the 25-car Supercars field with a significantly different challenge to Sydney Motorsport Park, which opened the season earlier this month.

Gone are SMP's long, sweeping corners, with Symmons all about two long straights and the tightest hairpin in Australia.

But while the two circuits are remarkably different, it's the SMP race winners that head into the Symmons weekend as favourites.

The standout favourite has to be reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen, based purely on Triple Eight's remarkable form at the Launceston circuit over the years.

The Triple Eight squad has won 13 of the 17 races held a Symmons Plains since 2014, putting van Gisbergen in the box seat to lead the way this weekend.

However there's no guarantee that he'll have everything his own way. Series leader Chaz Mostert was a winner at Symmons last year for Walkinshaw Andretti United, and the squad looks to have made plenty of gains since then.

Other potential contenders include Tickford's Cam Waters, who enjoyed solid one-lap pace in Tasmania last year but struggled across a race distance.

Anton De Pasquale, meanwhile, heads to Tassie just 12 points off the series lead and a was a podium finisher at Symmons last year, although the circuit isn't traditionally known as a strong one for Dick Johnson Racing.

The SuperSprint format will be used for the first time this year on the weekend.

Running is restricted to two days, starting with a pair of practice sessions on Saturday. They are followed by a three-part, knockout qualifying session to determine the grid for Saturday's first 44-lap race.

On Sunday there will be a pair of 12-minute qualifying sessions to determine the grids for two more 44-lap heats.

Each of the three races will feature a single compulsory tyre stop for at least two new tyres.

The new Dunlop super soft will be the sole compound in use, with each driver starting out the weekend with eight sets (one pre-marked, two event-marked).

At the end of practice the pre-marked and two sets of event-marked tyres will be handed back, leaving them with five sets to get through the three qualifying sessions and three races.

2022 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday March 25

13:20-13:40 Tassie Tin Tops – Practice
13:50-14:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice
14:20-14:40 SuperUtes – Practice
14:50-15:10 Tassie Tin Tops – Qualifying
15:20-15:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying
15:50-16:05 SuperUtes – Qualifying

Saturday March 26

10:15-10:45 Supercars – Practice 1
11:00-11:15 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 1
11:25-11:45 SuperUtes – Race 1
12:00-12:30 Supercars – Practice 2
12:45-13:05 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1
13:30-13:45 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 2
14:05-14:17 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
14:22-14:32 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
14:37-14:47 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3
15:00-15:25 SuperUtes – Race 2
15:50-16:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2
16:55-17:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday March 27

09:35-09:50 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 3
10:00-10:20 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3
10:35-10:47 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:57-11:09 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
11:25-11:45 SuperUtes – Race 3
12:10-12:25 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 4
13:00-13:48 Supercars – Race 2
14:10-14:30 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4
14:55-15:15 SuperUtes – Race 4
15:55-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race Bathurst
Video Inside
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Hand signals helped F1 star Alonso during Supercars drive
Supercars Supercars

Hand signals helped F1 star Alonso during Supercars drive

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert beats van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert beats van Gisbergen in finale

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Saturday
Supercars Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Saturday

Mostert, Courtney disagree over Albert Park clash
Supercars Supercars

Mostert, Courtney disagree over Albert Park clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
The Motorsport.com app
Series
