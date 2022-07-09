2022 Supercars Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Reid Park street circuit will host a pair of 250-kilometre races and longer distances and refuelling return for just the second time this season.

It won't just be the two mandatory stops and refuelling that will create strategic intrigue either, with mixed tyre compounds set to shake things up.

From the first qualifying session onwards drivers will have four sets of hard compound tyres and two sets of super soft compound tyres – one for each race. It's mandatory for both compounds to be used in each race.

The minimum tyre pressure for both compounds will be 19 psi, one less than in Darwin but still two more than the traditional 17 psi.

On both days the grids will be set by a 15-minute, all-in qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

Shane van Gisbergen arrives in Townsville, a happy hunting ground for his Triple Eight team, with a 214-point series lead.

When is the Townsville 500?

The Supercars action starts on Friday with the first of two practice sessions at 10:10pm AEST followed by a second session at 2:50pm AEST.

On Saturday the all-in qualifying session, which will set grid positions 11 onwards, will kick off at 9:50am AEST followed by the Top 10 Shootout to determine pole at 12pm AEST.

The 250-kilometre race then starts at 2:45pm AEST.

On Sunday all-in qualifying is at 10:10am AEST, the Shootout at 12pm AEST and the second race at 2:45pm AEST.

Friday July 8

10:10-10:40 Supercars – Practice 1

14:50-15:20 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 9

9:50-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 1)

14:45-16:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 10

10:10-10:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 2)

14:45-16:48 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Townsville 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Live coverage of the Townsville 500 will be carried on both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and the free-to-air partner Channel 7.

Friday's action will be limited to Fox Sports with coverage kicking off at 9:15am AEST.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage kicks off at 7:50am AEST while the Channel 7 coverage starts right before the Top 10 Shootout at 112pm AEST.

On Sunday the telecast starts at 8am AEST on Fox Sports and 12pm AEST on Channel 7.

Can I stream the Townsville 500?

The Townsville 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The free-to-air coverage will also be available via streaming app 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.