2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The short-distance swing for the series continues with three sprint races on the famous Wanneroo layout.

The soft compound Dunlop tyre will be in action across the weekend with each racing featuring a mandatory stop for at least two tyres and no fuel.

The weekend features a unique format with a single 90-minute practice session on Friday, rather than multiple half-hour sessions.

The three-part, knock-out qualifying system will also be used for the first time in the Gen3 era.

Hometown hero Brodie Kostecki leads the points heading to Perth, with the form still tricky to read given the lack of running with the new cars.

When is the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

Track action kicks off with that single, 90-minute practice session starting at 2:25pm AWST on Friday.

The next time the cars hit the track is for qualifying on Saturday morning, with the three-part system to determine the grid for Saturday's opener. The first of those three segments starts at 11:10am AWST.

The first 42-lap race of the weekend then starts at 3:45pm AWST.

The grids for Sunday's two races will then be set by back-to-back qualifying sessions at 9:15am AWST and 9:40am AWST.

The races then start at 11:45am AWST and 3:45pm AWST.

Friday April 28

14:25-15:55 Supercars – Practice

Saturday April 29

11:10-11:25 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1

11:30-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2

11:50-12:05 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2

15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday April 30

9:15-9:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

9:40-9:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

11:45-12:43 Supercars – Race 2

15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Primary Supercars broadcaster Fox Sports will be the sole carrier of live coverage of the Perth SuperSprint.

On Friday the coverage starts at 10:30am AWST and continues until after practice.

On Saturday the coverage kicks off at 8:50am AWST, with an even earlier start of 7:55am ASWT on Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

The Perth SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.