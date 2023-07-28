2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

As has become recent tradition, the Sydney Motorsport Park venue in Eastern Creek will host a spectacular Saturday night race.

That will be contested over a fascinating 200 kilometres with just a single mandatory refuelling stop which could see teams attempt a tyre-stretching one-stop strategy.

The night race comes as part of a rapid-fire two-day format for Supercars.

Supercars doesn't hit the track until Saturday afternoon with two half-hour practice sessions followed by a three-part knock-out qualifying session.

Once the sun sets the first race of the weekend bursts into life.

It's then a quick turnaround on Sunday with a 15-minute all-in qualifying session before a 140-kilometre sprint race with no refuelling and a single tyre stop.

The series is delicately poised heading to Sydney with just seven points between Erebus teammates Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

The Triple Eight drivers are well and truly in touch as well Broc Feeney just 26 points back and Shane van Gisbergen 72 points behind.

The form of the Ford teams, meanwhile, is a real unknown given the latest parity change, a move to a smaller throttle body that is hoped will improve drivability and rear tyre life.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

While the support categories will be on track on the Friday it won't be until Saturday that the Supercars hit SMP.

The Saturday will be a busy day with two two half-hour practice sessions. The first kicks off at 12:15pm AEST and the second at 2:10pm AEST.

That will be followed by a three-part knock-out qualifying session starting at 4:45pm AEST.

The 200-kilometre refuelling race then starts under lights at 7:30pm local time.

There are just two Supercars sessions on the Sunday starting with a 15-minute all-in qualifying session at 11:55am AEST.

The 140-kilometre race then takes place in the daylight starting at 3:30pm AEST.

Saturday July 29

12:15-12:45 Supercars – Practice 1

14:10-14:40 Supercars – Practice 2

16:45-17:00 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1

17:05-17:20 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2

17:25-17:35 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3

19:30-21:13 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 30

11:55-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying

15:30-16:43 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

While the support categories will be in action on Friday the TV cameras won't start rolling until Saturday morning.

Live coverage of the Sydney SuperNight will feature on primary broadcaster Fox Sports, starting at 11:30am AEST on Saturday.

Sunday's coverage then starts at 8:30am AEST.

There is no live free-to-air coverage of the Sydney SuperNight.

Can I stream the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

The Sydney SuperNight will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.