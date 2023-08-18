2023 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The series will stage its final single-driver round ahead of the endurance races, with three solo sprint races at the newly-renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.

Each race will be a 20-lap, 100-kilometre affair with a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

The grids will be set by a three-part qualifying session on Saturday and then two rapid fire 10-minute sessions on Sunday.

The fast, flowing nature of The Bend will be a test for the ongoing parity issue as the Ford teams continue to grapple with the new aero package that debuted in Townsville.

Among the lead Camaro drivers, meanwhile, there is a thrilling title battle, with Brodie Kostecki still leading the series by just 41 points over teammate Will Brown.

NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen is third, 54 points off the lead, while Broc Feeney is 67 points behind.

There are 315 points on offer across the weekend.

When is the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

While the support categories will be on track on the Friday it won't be until Saturday that the Supercars hit The Bend.

The Saturday will be a busy day with two two half-hour practice sessions. The first kicks off at 19:45am ACST and the second at 11:40pm ACST.

That will be followed by a three-part knock-out qualifying session starting at 1:40pm ACST.

The first 100-kilometre race then starts at 4:30pm ACST.

Sunday's action kicks off with back to back qualifying sessions starting at 9:45am ACST.

The two races will then start at 12:50pm ACST and 3:50pm ACST.

Saturday August 19

9:45-10:15 Supercars – Practice 1

11:40-12:10 Supercars – Practice 2

13:40-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 1)

14:00-14:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 2)

14:20-14:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 3)

16:30-17:23 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday August 20

9:45-10:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

10:10-10:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:50-13:43 Supercars – Race 2

15:50-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

While the support categories will be in action on Friday the TV cameras won't start rolling until Saturday morning.

Live coverage of the The Bend SuperSprint will feature on primary broadcaster Fox Sports, starting at 7:30am ACST on Saturday.

Sunday's coverage then starts at 8am ACST.

There is no live free-to-air coverage of the The Bend SuperSprint.

Can I stream the Supercars The Bend SuperSprint?

The Sydney SuperNight will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.