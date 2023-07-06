2023 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Parity has been a major talking point since Darwin with the series undertaking an official review following another Camaro whitewash.

The outcome is an updated rear aero package for the Ford teams, the Mustangs set to sport a revised rear wing and boot spoiler for Townsville.

The rear wing has been moved down and forwards 25 millimetres, as well as being fitted with a three millimetre gurney.

The existing boot spoiler has been replaced by a taller, wider version.

That will give the Ford teams fresh hope of a breakthrough first victory in the Gen3 era. Apart from Cam Waters inheriting the first win in Newcastle it's been a clean sweep of victories for the Chevrolet-shod teams.

If the new aero package works as expected, Waters could be the man to beat in Townsville after looking quick in Darwin – until his car caught fire, at least.

Plenty of eyes will also be on the leading Chevrolet teams, particularly from squad Erebus Motorsport which was quieter than expected in Darwin.

Still, the team managed to leave the Top End with its lead in both the drivers' and teams' standings intact and will be looking to bounce back on the streets of Townsville.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, looked strong in Darwin with Broc Feeney once again leading the charge. How Shane van Gisbergen will perform could be fascinating given he's riding the wave of his shock NASCAR race win – but will also be battling jet lag.

The Kiwi also famously doesn't like the heat, with the weather to pose a challenge to all drivers across the weekend.

The forecast is for ambients in the mid-to-late 20s across the weekend which, while cooler than Darwin, could still prove problematic given the length of the races.

The 500-kay format will be in play for the second time this season and first since the Newcastle opener.

That means two 250-kilometre heats featuring two mandatory stops for tyres and fuel.

The Dunlop soft compound control tyre will be in action while the grids will be sit by a combination of a 15-minute, all-in session (for positions 11-25) followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

2023 Supercars Townsville 500 session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Friday July 7

7:35-7:55 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

8:05-8:25 Toyota 86s – Practice 1

8:35-9:00 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

9:15-9:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

10:10-10:40 Supercars – Practice 1

11:05-11:25 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

11:35-11:55 Toyota 86s – Practice 2

12:05-12:30 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

12:50-13:30 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

13:40-14:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

14:10-14:30 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

14:45-15:15 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 8

8:10-8:30 Toyota 86s – Race 1

8:40-8:52 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 1

8:58-9:10 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 2

9:25-9:35 Super3 – Qualifying

9:45-9:55 Super2 – Qualifying

10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying

10:50-11:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

11:20-11:45 Toyota 86s – Race 2

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:40-13:05 Carrera Cup – Race 1

13:15-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

14:40-16:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 9

7:50-8:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

8:20-9:00 Carrera Cup – Race 2

9:15-9:25 Super3 – Qualifying

9:35-9:45 Super2 – Qualifying

10:00-10:15 Supercars – Qualifying

10:30-10:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:40-13:05 Carrera Cup – Race 3

13:15-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

14:40-16:48 Supercars – Race 2