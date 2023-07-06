Subscribe
Previous / Ford Supercars teams begin aero parity changes Next / 2023 Supercars Townsville – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Townsville Preview

2023 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

The northern swing of the Repco Supercars Championship continues this weekend with the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Parity has been a major talking point since Darwin with the series undertaking an official review following another Camaro whitewash.

The outcome is an updated rear aero package for the Ford teams, the Mustangs set to sport a revised rear wing and boot spoiler for Townsville.

The rear wing has been moved down and forwards 25 millimetres, as well as being fitted with a three millimetre gurney.

The existing boot spoiler has been replaced by a taller, wider version.

That will give the Ford teams fresh hope of a breakthrough first victory in the Gen3 era. Apart from Cam Waters inheriting the first win in Newcastle it's been a clean sweep of victories for the Chevrolet-shod teams.

If the new aero package works as expected, Waters could be the man to beat in Townsville after looking quick in Darwin – until his car caught fire, at least.

Plenty of eyes will also be on the leading Chevrolet teams, particularly from squad Erebus Motorsport which was quieter than expected in Darwin.

Still, the team managed to leave the Top End with its lead in both the drivers' and teams' standings intact and will be looking to bounce back on the streets of Townsville.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, looked strong in Darwin with Broc Feeney once again leading the charge. How Shane van Gisbergen will perform could be fascinating given he's riding the wave of his shock NASCAR race win – but will also be battling jet lag.

The Kiwi also famously doesn't like the heat, with the weather to pose a challenge to all drivers across the weekend.

The forecast is for ambients in the mid-to-late 20s across the weekend which, while cooler than Darwin, could still prove problematic given the length of the races.

The 500-kay format will be in play for the second time this season and first since the Newcastle opener.

That means two 250-kilometre heats featuring two mandatory stops for tyres and fuel.

The Dunlop soft compound control tyre will be in action while the grids will be sit by a combination of a 15-minute, all-in session (for positions 11-25) followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

2023 Supercars Townsville 500 session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Friday July 7

7:35-7:55 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice
8:05-8:25 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
8:35-9:00 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
9:15-9:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
10:10-10:40 Supercars – Practice 1
11:05-11:25 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying
11:35-11:55 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
12:05-12:30 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
12:50-13:30 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
13:40-14:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1
14:10-14:30 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
14:45-15:15 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 8

8:10-8:30 Toyota 86s – Race 1
8:40-8:52 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 1
8:58-9:10 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 2
9:25-9:35 Super3 – Qualifying
9:45-9:55 Super2 – Qualifying
10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying
10:50-11:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2
11:20-11:45 Toyota 86s – Race 2
12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
12:40-13:05 Carrera Cup – Race 1
13:15-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
14:40-16:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 9

7:50-8:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3
8:20-9:00 Carrera Cup – Race 2
9:15-9:25 Super3 – Qualifying
9:35-9:45 Super2 – Qualifying
10:00-10:15 Supercars – Qualifying
10:30-10:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4
12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
12:40-13:05 Carrera Cup – Race 3
13:15-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
14:40-16:48 Supercars – Race 2

shares
comments

Ford Supercars teams begin aero parity changes

2023 Supercars Townsville – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Supercars
Townsville

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Supercars

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

F1 drivers welcome FIA’s wet weather wheel arch test

F1 drivers welcome FIA’s wet weather wheel arch test

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 drivers welcome FIA’s wet weather wheel arch test F1 drivers welcome FIA’s wet weather wheel arch test

Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty

Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty

Vint Vintage
Le Mans Classic

Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty Le Mans Classic reveals legends in technology and beauty

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

WEC WEC
Monza

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe