Subscribe
Previous / Newcastle firming as Supercars opener
Supercars / Sandown News

2024 Supercars grid almost finalised

The 2024 Supercars grid is almost set with PremiAir Racing confirming it will retain its current driver line-up.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
James Golding, PremiAir Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevrolet team will continue to field Tim Slade and James Golding in its two cars next season, putting any speculation over the line-up to bed.

For Slade it will be a second season with PremiAir, while Golding joined as a replacement for Garry Jacobson midway through the 2022 season.

“The team is very excited to have both Tim and Jimmy remaining with the team into the future,” said team manager Stephen Robertson.

“As we continue to do all we can to build the best team possible, being able to have this consistency is incredibly important.

“Both Tim and Jimmy are highly-talented drivers, and we are committed to continuing to do all we can to provide them with the best possible support across the remainder of this season and into the next.”

Golding revealed that his new deal covers multiple years.

“I am very excited to announce the multi-year extension of my partnership with Nulon Racing,” Golding said.

“I would like to thank [team owner] Peter Xiberras and the whole Nulon Racing team for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey with them in the Supercars championship for 2024 and beyond.

“The team was very welcoming when I joined midway through the 2022 season, and we have now grown together and formed a strong relationship that makes it feel like home.

“I am also looking forward to working alongside Tim again in 2024. It is great to have that continuity in the team. I enjoy working alongside Sladey and I trust him to push me to become the best I can."

Slade added: “I am happy to be continuing my relationship with Peter, Carmen [Xiberras] and Nulon Racing.

"The team has come a long way in the short time it has been in the sport and it is no secret we've still got a bit to go, but everyone is pushing hard and the team is certainly heading in the right direction and I look forward to playing my part again next year.”

With the PremiAir line-up now official there are very few seats left on the grid for next season.

Brad Jones Racing hasn't formally confirmed all four cars, although there are no changes expected at the Albury-based squad.

Blanchard Racing Team has two seats to fill as well, which are expected to go to James Courtney and rookie Aaron Love.

shares
comments

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
You can buy Toby Price's Finke truck

You can buy Toby Price's Finke truck

Offroad

You can buy Toby Price's Finke truck You can buy Toby Price's Finke truck

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Supercars
Sandown

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Tim Slade More from
Tim Slade
PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise

PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise

Supercars

PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise

Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

Supercars

Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

Slade backer locked in for Newcastle

Slade backer locked in for Newcastle

Supercars
Newcastle

Slade backer locked in for Newcastle Slade backer locked in for Newcastle

PremiAir Racing More from
PremiAir Racing
PremiAir lands new team manager

PremiAir lands new team manager

Supercars

PremiAir lands new team manager PremiAir lands new team manager

PremiAir Racing splits with team principal

PremiAir Racing splits with team principal

Supercars
Townsville

PremiAir Racing splits with team principal PremiAir Racing splits with team principal

Team principal takes leave from PremiAir Racing

Team principal takes leave from PremiAir Racing

Supercars

Team principal takes leave from PremiAir Racing Team principal takes leave from PremiAir Racing

Latest news

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Indy IndyCar

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe