Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

23Red confirms Supercars exit

shares
comments
23Red confirms Supercars exit
By:
May 15, 2020, 6:00 AM

Supercars squad 23Red Racing has confirmed plans to 'close operations' this month following the loss of title sponsor Milwaukee Tools.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com yesterday, the Phil Munday-owned entry – run in-house as a fourth Tickford Racing car – has lost its major backing from Milwaukee due to the coronavirus-induced break in racing.

As a result Munday has decided to shut down the 23Red Racing operation, the team's formal announcement citing a lack of optimism regarding a return to competition this season.

That's despite Supercars settling on a new 11-round schedule, which will be made public on Sunday.

Having long backed teams in Supercars, Munday moved into ownership with a majority stake in the struggling LD Motorsport outfit in 2017.

He then took one of the LDM Racing Entitlements Contracts to form 23Red Racing in 2018, initially running as a single-car Tickford customer team before taking the entry in-house ahead go the 2019 season.

“I’ve been in motorsport my entire working career and since the inception of 23Red Racing, I’ve been nothing short of committed to building a front-running team," said Munday.

"The start to the 2020 season showed signs we were in contention of consistent podiums, the results any team owner would want.

"The uncertainty and unprecedented times have forced some tough decisions. It is deeply saddening to exit the sport earlier than planned however we are certainly proud of our achievements."

Milwaukee's national business manager - brand Tom Mathiesen added: “Milwaukee uses sport and other sponsorships to engage and connect with our customers and we have been absolutely committed to motorsport and our three-year partnership with 23Red Racing.

"It’s been an incredibly tough decision and after much deliberation, we have brought forward the end of our contract to focus on our primary business objectives.”

The 23Red closure is a cruel blow for an in-form Will Davison, the Bathurst 1000 winner left without a full-time drive.

The silver lining, however, is that the car isn't expected to be lost from the grid. Motorsport.com understands a lifeline deal for James Courtney to take over the fourth Tickford Mustang with backing from Boost Mobile is well underway.

According to Supercars Munday will formally retain ownership of the REC for the foreseeable future, which means a lease deal may be on the cards.

In a statement regarding the 23Red situation, Tickford signalled its intention to continue fielding four cars when the Supercars season resumes.

"Tickford Racing is aware of the situation concerning 23Red Racing and Milwaukee Tools, and we are keeping in close contact with 23Red Racing in assessing future options," the statement read.

"We have enjoyed a close relationship with 23Red Racing since its inception in 2018, which included the team’s first podiums achieved during the 2019 Supercars season.

"Our aim is to continue fielding four competitive Ford Mustang Supercars when we return to business, and we eagerly await the resumption of the Supercars season.

"We are working diligently on the options available to accomplish this goal, and are optimistic we will be able to provide an update on this in the near future."

One potential option for Davison, meanwhile, is to stick with Tickford for the long-distance races.

The team had locked in its enduro line-up, but may be forced to re-shuffle if US-based Alex Premat can't make the trip to Australia.

Next article
Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule

Previous article

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Will Davison
Teams Tickford Racing , 23Red Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule

2
Supercars

23Red confirms Supercars exit

7m
3
IndyCar

Ferrari confirms IndyCar evaluation project

4
Esports

De Pasquale wins after last-lap tangle

5
Formula 1

Renault's Abiteboul makes veiled dig at Ricciardo

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

23Red confirms Supercars exit
VASC

23Red confirms Supercars exit

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule
VASC

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule

Davison's Tickford future in doubt
VASC

Davison's Tickford future in doubt

Supercars squad launches development team
VASC

Supercars squad launches development team

De Pasquale wins after last-lap tangle
eSpt

De Pasquale wins after last-lap tangle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.