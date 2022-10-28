Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars

The Boost Mobile founder is pushing to have a standalone entry on the Supercars grid next season for Richie Stanaway.

Doing so will require Supercars to release the dormant 26th Teams Racing Charter, something the series has the power to do, but is thought to not have the universal approval from the teams.

He recently outlined a bold plan to get onto the grid that includes an offer to racing without income from the TRC for two years.

As part of his lobbying to get hold of the TRC, Adderton has now struck a deal with Triple Eight to buy a Gen3-spec Camaro.

According to Adderton he will take delivery of the car in February next year and will be ready to go racing for the season opener in Newcastle in early March.

While not confirmed, a technical deal with Triple Eight as part of the purchase is a logical assumption.

Triple Eight has been responsible for the majority of the design and development work on the Gen3 programme and is also the homologation teams for General Motors.

"We’ve actually bought a car," Adderton told Motorsport.com.

"My attitude is we’ve obviously bought it off one of the best teams in the paddock.

"We still haven’t heard back from Supercars yet, but I’m an eternal optimist. We’ve basically got the car now, I’ve got the driver, now it’s a matter for them to let us race.

"If they don’t, I’ll stand at the gate at Newcastle and say, ‘let us race’. I’ll get the fans to get behind us and support us. There’s no reason we shouldn’t race."

Triple Eight managing director Jamie Whincup confirmed that Adderton had officially purchased a car.

“We’ve sold them a car,” Whincup said. “We’re Triple Eight Race Engineering, we sell cars and componentry.

"Pete rang me up and said he wants a car, so we’ve sold him one.

“We’ve got the capacity to complete a car for him before the season starts next year.”

Adderton went on to reiterate his stance on the Charter system and how he believes his entry would add value to the series.

"[Supercars has] got a bunch of squatters down the back there with their Charters. They need to step up and if they don’t step up, guys like us should be allowed to get in there," he said.

"I understand that the whole concept of the Charter is the protect the teams, but you can’t protect yourself and then ruin the sport. If a guy like me can’t come in and get into the sport, it makes no sense, the Charter is basically broken.

"I think there are changes that need to be made to the Charter to allow people to come in.You don’t just get an equal right.

"I was speaking to someone the other day, they said it’s like, 'we’ve got a block of land Peter and we’ve all got waterfront property’.

"I said, ‘that’s fine, but if you’ve got three mansions and someone is in a caravan with grass growing around it, your property goes down in value’.

"That’s what’s happening today. They need to step up. We’re ready to go. Our commitment is we’ve bought a car, now we need to get going.

"It’s in Supercars hands now. We have a car."