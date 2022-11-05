Adderton concedes defeat over Supercars TRC

The Boost Mobile founder has spent the past few weeks relentlessly campaigning Supercars to hand over its dormant 26th Teams Racing Charter.

His campaign was based on the idea of running a standalone Boost Mobile Racing team with Richie Stanaway as driver and Greg Murphy as team boss.

As part of the campaign Adderton even agreed to buy a Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro from Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The plan, however, was thought to be unpopular among rival teams, while Supercars is understood to prefer an existing team to expand.

As such, Blanchard Racing Team is thought to be the favourite to secure the 26th TRC, although that would be for the 2024 season.

Today Adderton took to social media to concede that he won't be getting the 26th TRC for this season, something he blamed on his rival teams.

That means all Boost Mobile funding could be withdrawn from the sport, although he did leave the door open for another wildcard programme, like the Stanaway/Murphy entry that raced at Bathurst this year.

"Looks like the charter will not be sold to anyone," he wrote.

"Such a shame as our chances of competing are now almost zero.

"I simply I don't understand this it would be good for the fans and as of now it looks like [Boost Mobile] will take no part in the full-time series in 2023.

"The wildcards are our best chance now but require the teams' 75 per cent vote and I understand some teams don't even want that.

"The sport is broken and whilst Supercars, I am sure, would love to have us, their hands are tied. Some of the current teams in the sport are not helping themselves by blocking us."

Adderton also reiterated his plan to turn up with a car to Round 1 of the 2023 season, the Newcastle 500, with a race-ready car and team as a form of protest.

"I intend to turn up with our race team at the first race and will park the transporter at the front of the gates and have those teams who oppose us come and tell me to my face and the fans why we can't race," he added.

"Don't be spineless and hide in the shadows, regardless of which team you support you are welcome to stand with me.

"See you all in Newcastle, and if they think I am joking let's see... be it one fan or thousands we would appreciate any support. Also any sponsor of another team you are welcome to join us as well."