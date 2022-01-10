Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Adderton hits out at sponsor clash

By:

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton has lashed out at Triple Eight and telco rival Vodafone over an impending sponsorship clash in Supercars.

Adderton hits out at sponsor clash

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, Triple Eight is understood to have signed former major backer Vodafone in a minor sponsor role for the 2022 season.

That complicates a personal sponsorship deal between new T8 signing Broc Feeney and Boost Mobile, which was a significant backer for Feeney's title-winning Super2 tilt last year.

Adderton has since taken to social media to confirm that Boost won't be able to continue backing Feeney this season because of the expected clash.

He also claimed that T8 didn't give the Boost the option of backing the team so that it could continue the relationship with Feeney.

"People asking me, did [Triple Eight] and [Vodafone] force [Broc Feeney] to end our long-time relationship?" Adderton wrote on Instagram.

"The Answer is YES and even though we supported the [Triple Eight] Super2 car last year, 888 management didn't bother to pick up the phone and ask us would we be willing to support [their] team so we could continue our long-time relationship with Broc.

"So we help kick-start the careers of young drivers, support them when no one else will (looking at you Vodafone), and to have them steal them when they make it...

"I have complete respect for Broc, he was put in a situation out of his control, but anyone who supports 888 this year and/or Vodafone is only hurting young drivers coming through, as why would we bother?

"So show them they can't treat people like this."

Triple Eight declined to comment when contacted by Motorsport.com.

Boost will be the naming rights backer of Erebus Motorsport this season, the Holden team set to run under the Boost Mobile Racing Powered by Erebus banner.

That deal could be a precursor to Adderton living out his long-held ambition of running his own team.

Boost will also continue backing James Courtney this season, although there is speculation that Appliances Online will take over as the primary sponsor on Courtney's Tickford Mustang.

That would come as part of a sponsorship shuffle that may well see another telco in Optus step up its backing of Chaz Mostert's Walkinshaw Andretti United entry.

Supercheap Auto is also part of the commercial silly season, its backing expected to include both T8 and WAU.

