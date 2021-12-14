Parts of Adelaide street circuit sell at action

Mason Gray Strange sent 180 lots of infrastructure previously used to build the famous circuit under the hammer today.

The lots included 114 metres of the famous red, blue and yellow kerbing, frames used to hold super screens, a pedestrian overpass, the starter's stand and the old starting lights.

The super screen frames went for as much as $5000 for one lot, while the overpass, originally built for the Canberra 4000 event, sold in three lots, two walkways ($2,200 and $2000) and the platform and stairs ($2,500).

The starter's stand and lights fetched $2,200.

This sale marks the clearance of the final assets from the now defunct Adelaide 500.

Other parts of the circuit were handed over to The Bend Motorsport Park as part of a sponsorship deal with the government.

There has even been talk of the circuit itself being removed by the Adelaide City Council, however a recent council meeting saw that idea voted down and an evaluation of a potential heritage listing put into motion.

Selling off the hardware for the circuit slightly complicates plans for the opposition party in South Australia to revive the event if they win the state election next March.

Shortly after the current government's shock decision to axe the traditional Supercars season opener went public late last year, opposition leader Peter Malinaukas signed a deal with Supercars to bring the Adelaide 500 back if successful at the polls.

Should Labor win and the plan is put into action, the Adelaide 500 could return as soon as next year, with Supercars leaving room for it to appear as a sensational season finale on its draft schedule.

However the more likely outcome is that the revived event would return for the 2023 campaign.

Should the incumbents hold power in the state the event will be no more, at least in the short term.

There is currently no South Australian event on the 2022 calendar, although The Bend is highly expected to fill the mid-season TBC slot.