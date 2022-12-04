Adelaide Supercars: De Pasquale beats Davison to pole

Davison set for a formidable benchmark on his lap, a 1m19.568s proving too quick for the likes of Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen to run down.

However his Dick Johnson Racing stablemate De Pasquale was up to the task banking a 1m19.382s to secure pole position.

De Pasquale didn't just deny Davison pole for today, but left him stranded on nine poles for the season, one behind Cam Waters.

For De Pasquale the lap was a matter of redemption after he made a mistake at the last corner during qualifying yesterday.

"It felt good," he said. "The reference lap on the dash was pretty similar, so I was having deja vu into the last corner.

"It hooked up awesome, the guys have done an amazing job. To get the last pole of the year is awesome. Obviously we want to convert that to a trophy this afternoon, but it's a good way to end the year so far."

It was a solid session for Broc Feeney who made up five positions compared to regular qualifying.

Feeney even managed to leapfrog Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen, whose participation in the session had been uncertain after he was caught speeding in pitlane during qualifying.

Van Gisbergen attributed the pre-Shootout drama for what he felt was an underwhelming performance as he took fourth on the grid.

"I've got too much shit running through my head from all the dramas before quali," he said. "I'll sort it out for the race."

Race 1 winner Chaz Mostert will start fifth while provisional polesitter Waters slumped to sixth in the Shootout.

He did, however, seal the award for most poles in the season and score the $10,000 cheque than comes with it.

"It's awesome," said Waters. "I can't thank my team enough, we've kept stepping up over the years. The 10 grand is pretty cool, I'll shout the boys a lot of beers."

Will Brown will start the race seventh alongside Andre Heimgartner, while Todd Hazelwood and David Reynolds will share the fifth row.

The final race of the 2022 Supercars season kicks off at 2:45pm local time.