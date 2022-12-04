Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Courtney details nightmare Adelaide build-up Next / Ford's parting message to Holden
Supercars / Adelaide Qualifying report

Adelaide Supercars: Waters leads Sunday qualifying

Cam Waters will run last in the Top 10 Shootout on the streets of Adelaide after topping Supercars qualifying.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Adelaide Supercars: Waters leads Sunday qualifying

The Tickford Racing driver was consistently quick across the 15-minute session, going to the top early with a 1m19.669s.

That time was eclipsed by Shane van Gisbergen's 1m19.368s at the end of the first runs, but Waters was able to reclaim top spot with a 1m19.109s on his final run.

That secured provisional pole for Waters, who will be looking for a benchmark 11th pole of the season in the Top 10 Shootout.

Anton De Pasquale ended up second fastest courtesy of his final run while Chaz Mostert was another later improver, popping up in third.

Van Gisbergen slipped back to fourth after not improving on his second run, however the Kiwi was still happy after starting yesterday's race from last.

"It's pretty good. Better," he said. "The car is still pretty hard to drive, but we're in the show this time, which is good.

"Hopefully I'll stay somewhere in the front half of the 10 for the race it will make things a bit easier than yesterday."

Will Davison was fifth fastest followed by Will Brown, Andre Heimgartner and Broc Feeney.

Todd Hazelwood booked an emotional spot in the Shootout on what is his final day as a Matt Stone Racing driver. Adding to the emotion was that his MSR crew was at the track until after 3am repairing Hazelwood's Holden after his crash with Waters in yesterday's race.

"It's awesome, a great reward for the whole team," said Adelaide local Hazelwood. "We were here until half past three this morning trying to get the car fixed up after yesterday's melee.

"To stick the car in the Shootout after that hard work is a great feeling.

"Sometimes you've got to use frustration in a good way. It's fuelling the hunger today. Hopefully I can repay the team today after a result went begging yesterday."

David Reynolds was the final driver to book a Shootout berth after a late effort from Jack Le Brocq fell 0.001s short of 10th spot.

The Top 10 Shootout kicks off at 12:05pm local time.

shares
comments
Courtney details nightmare Adelaide build-up
Previous article

Courtney details nightmare Adelaide build-up
Next article

Ford's parting message to Holden

Ford's parting message to Holden
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister Adelaide
Supercars

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked Adelaide
Supercars

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries, says Wolff

Toto Wolff says Formula 1 cannot “hide away” from tackling social issues in some of the Middle Eastern countries where it races, believing sport can help bring positive change.

Ferrari F1 race winner Patrick Tambay dies aged 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari F1 race winner Patrick Tambay dies aged 73

Two-time Formula 1 race winner and Le Mans 24 Hours driver Patrick Tambay has died at the age of 73.

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister
Supercars Supercars

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Matt Stone Racing copped a $5000 fine for a pitstop incident during today's Supercars race that sent a water canister flying.

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked
Supercars Supercars

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked

A missing driving boot is the secret behind the wild driverless burnout that Shane van Gisbergen orchestrated in Adelaide.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.