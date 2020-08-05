Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
08 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
15 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing

shares
comments
Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 10:26 PM

The road used as the main straight for the Adelaide 500 has been turned into an in-car COVID-19 testing clinic.

SA Health opened a number of new clinics in the South Australian capital yesterday, following a surge in demand for testing as neighbouring state Victoria battles a deadly second wave.

One of the more popular was an in-car testing site in Victoria Park, which uses the parklands road famous for being the main straight for the Supercars season opener, the Adelaide 500.

Read Also:

Waiting times exceeded an hour on the clinic's first day, as it serviced hundreds of patients.

SA Health has reported record testing numbers in recent days, with community transmission fears driven by two new cases on Tuesday.

However one of those cases, a woman in her 20s with, was later declared a false positive.

 
Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Previous article

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
43m

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing

Mercedes insists DAS didn't play any role in tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes insists DAS didn't play any role in tyre failures

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Latest news

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
43m

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Trending

1
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

2
Formula 1

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

3
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

4
Supercars

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing

43m
5
Formula 1

Mercedes insists DAS didn't play any role in tyre failures

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Latest news

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing
Supercars

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Supercars

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week
Supercars

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.