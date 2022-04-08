Tickets Subscribe
All me
Albert Park Supercars: DJR drivers share remaining poles
Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
Supercars / Albert Park Race report

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race

Chaz Mostert won a wild opening Supercars race at Albert Park that saw Shane van Gisbergen go from last to third.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race

The field was almost perfectly split in terms of tyre strategy for the opening 20-lap race, with 13 cars starting on the soft tyre and 12 on the hard.

There was perfectly represented at the front of the field, where the likes of David Reynolds and Mostert started on the soft and Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison started on the hard.

That made life easy on polesitter Reynolds at the start, although Mostert was able to clear the DJR cars at the first corner to make sure he stayed on Reynolds' bumper.

It quickly became evident that the WAU car was quicker than the Grove Mustang, Mostert passing Reynolds to grab the lead at the last corner on Lap 3.

From there Mostert was able to comfortably lead the first stint until pitting to switch to hard compound tyres on Lap 7.

By that point both DJR cars had already pitted for softs, which gave them the undercut needed to jump Mostert, with De Pasquale leading Davison.

However, having stopped on Lap 3 (Davison) and Lap 4 (De Pasquale), it was going to be difficult to make the softs last until the end.

Mostert caught the Shell Fords with nine laps to go, first passing Davison for second before passing De Pasquale for the lead at Turn 11 two laps later.

From there Mostert was free to cruise to a 7.6s win.

"I don't think many people expected the race to be what it was," said Mostert. "Strategy helped our race. We went aggressive and it ended up being the safer option.

"I'm just happy, any time you win in this category it's amazing. We weren't that strong through practice and qualifying but the car is getting faster and faster."

Things only got worse for the DJR cars in the closing stages of the race as they tried to nurse the softs to the end.

Davison was quickly caught and passed by Reynolds before deciding to make a second stop to change back to hards, which dropped him to 16th at the finish.

De Pasquale, meanwhile, suffered a right-rear tyre failure with four laps to go and ended up way down in 23rd.

Reynolds was able to hold on to second place at the finish, although he did so under some pressure from Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi put in a masterful drive from the very back of the grid to end up third thanks to some sharp strategic work and excellent on-track passing.

Starting on the softs, van Gisbergen went from dead last to 16th on the first lap and was inside the Top 10 by Lap 5.

He then jumped onto the hard tyre for the second stint and continued his march forward. The podium winning move came on Nick Percat with a couple of laps to go, sealing the remarkable comeback following his qualifying dramas.

Tim Slade ended up fourth after also getting through Percat at the end, while Macauley Jones put in a very solid drive to grab sixth place.

Mark Winterbottom was seventh followed by Broc Feeney, Garry Jacobson and Bryce Fullwood.

Van Gisbergen now leads the championship by 129 points over De Pasquale, with Mostert in third, 131 points adrift.

The Melbourne 400 continues with two 20-lap sprint races tomorrow.

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
