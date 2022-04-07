Albert Park Supercars: Reynolds, Davison split poles

The grids were set over a pair of quick fire sessions, the first scheduled for eight minutes and the second 12 minutes.

However the first session was over much faster than that thanks to the second big impact at Turn 5 for the day.

This time it was Jake Kostecki that was caught out by the fast right-hander, losing the rear of his Tickford Ford on entry before slamming into the barrier.

That led to the eight-minute session being red flagged and then called with three minutes left to run.

Reynolds timed his run to perfection, popping up on top spot right as the red flag came out.

That made him the sixth different pole position winner from six races so far this season.

"I was a little bit nervous after practice because I felt a bit lost, set-up wise and driving style," he said.

"We made some good changes just then, and I just did a 98 per cent lap, and it was good enough for pole. I'm really stoked with that."

Anton De Pasquale qualified second followed by Chaz Mostert, who had just gone off at Turn 1 starting his second lap when the session was stopped.

Will Davison was fourth followed by Lee Holdsworth, Nick Percat, Cam Waters, Macauley Jones, Thomas Randle and James Courtney.

Points leader Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was badly caught out by the red flag. He had returned to pitlane after copping a kerb strike on his first lap, and didn't get out in time before the red flag.

That means he'll start tomorrow's opening race from the back of the grid.

In the second session it was Davison that got the job done, running down early pacesetter van Gisbergen with a 1m44.941s on his final run.

"It's high grip, so you've got to be committed, but with the nature of the corners if it gets a bit loose, it lets go," said Davison. "So you've got to be really accurate.

"I knew it was in the car, it was just knowing what I had to do to put it together. I'm really happy with that."

Reynolds proved his first session heroics were no fluke by also jumping van Gisbergen at the flag to slot into second.

That shuffled the Kiwi back to third, right ahead of Broc Feeney, who executed a neat comeback from his practice crash earlier today.

De Pasquale was fifth ahead of Brodie Kostecki, Courtney, Mostert, Percat and Todd Hazelwood.

The grids for the third and fourth races will be determined by two more qualifying sessions tomorrow morning.