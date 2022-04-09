Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen sweeps Saturday

Polesitter Anton De Pasquale made a perfect start to the race, bolting from pole and quickly establishing a 1s gap over teammate Will Davison.

However his early hard work was undone at the start of Lap 4 when he locked a brake into Turn 1, ran wide, and dropped back to third behind Davison and David Reynolds and just ahead of a stalking van Gisbergen.

Davison surrendered the lead at the end of the same lap to take his mandatory service and switch to the hard compound Dunlops.

De Pasquale did likewise a lap later, followed by Reynolds a lap later again, shortly after he'd been passed for the race lead by van Gisbergen.

The Red Bull Holden driver completed the stops for the lead group on Lap 7, resuming behind Davison and next to De Pasquale.

As he and De Pasquale squabbled over track position the Shell Ford driver was shuffled wide at Turn 3, which helped Reynolds sneak back into what was effectively third place.

Van Gisbergen then turned his attention to Davison and quickly found his way onto the back bumper of the effective leader.

Then, on Lap 11, he executed a brilliant move at Turn 5 to take over a lead he would hold until the end of the race.

"My car is a jet," said van Gisbergen. "I can't thank [the team] enough.

"It's so enjoyable this weekend, just pushing and pushing. There's some good racing, this track is awesome for racing and passing. Hopefully it was a good show."

After losing the lead, Davison spent most of the second stint under pressure from Reynolds. However the DJR driver was able to do enough to keep his Grove Racing rival at bay as the pair rounded out the podium.

De Pasquale came home a lonely fourth followed by Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney.

Tim Slade was seventh ahead of Cam Waters, James Courtney and Garry Jacobson, who banked his second Top 10 of the day.

There will be a final Supercars race tomorrow ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.