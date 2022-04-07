Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Albert Park News

Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park

Formula 1 stars are set to sample Supercars hardware in a special demonstration at Albert Park later today.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park

Motorsport.com understands the two drivers are Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez, and will drive a Tickford Mustang and Triple Eight Commodore respectively.

Alonso will jump behind the wheel of Thomas Randle's Castrol-backed Mustang for a handful of demonstration laps.

It will mark his first taste of a Supercar, after a plan to drive Zak Brown's 2011 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Commodore scuppered when it ran out of fuel several years ago.

Perez, meanwhile, will drive a Red Bull Ampol Racing car, which will also be his first time in one of there V8-powered touring cars.

Red Bull has used the crossover in sponsorship before, with Max Verstappen taking a passenger ride with Jamie Whincup several years ago.

Daniel Ricciardo also drove T8's Supercars-inspired Sandman at Sandown during his time with Red Bull Racing.

Ricciardo later had a go in a proper Supercar when he drove Rick Kelly's Nissan Altima as part of a Castrol promotion.

Rick Kelly, Kelly Racing Nissan, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Rick Kelly, Kelly Racing Nissan, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Photo by: Castrol Racing

2022 Supercars Melbourne 400 session times and preview
2022 Supercars Melbourne 400 session times and preview
Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale tops crash-affected practice

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale tops crash-affected practice
