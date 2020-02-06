Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Media to produce TCR Oz, S5000 TV

Supercars Media to produce TCR Oz, S5000 TV
Feb 6, 2020, 9:00 PM

Australian Racing Group has inked a deal with Supercars Media for the broadcast of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship, the Bathurst 6 Hour and the Bathurst International.

As part of the deal, Supercars Media will produce and deliver coverage of all seven Shannons Nationals rounds and the two ARG-promoted events at Mount Panorama, including the new Bathurst International race slated for November 13-15.

The production team will be run by Andrew Janson, Executive Producer of Broadcast for ARG, along with the Supercars Media Team, led by General Manager of Television and Content Nathan Prendergast. Nicole Cornelius will serve as the series producer.

All races will be broadcast live and free on the Seven Network as well as its online streaming site 7plus.

A new commentary team will be formed for the Shannons National events which will be revealed at a later date.

“Having worked with Nathan and the team in Supercars Media in the past, there is no doubt they are one of the best producers of motorsport in the world,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“Their reputation is unrivalled as is evident by the number of awards they have won and the influence they have had on global motorsport broadcasts.

“It also ensures that the vision that the fans see, both on their televisions at home, online through social applications and via the live stream, will be of the highest standard.

“It’s fantastic that we have been able to come to an agreement that will bring TCR Australia, S5000 and our other great categories to life, not only on the live and free Seven broadcasts, but also on the 7plus streaming application.”

Supercars Media has been responsible for the production of the Supercars Championship since 2007 and also looks after the broadcast for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“Supercars Media is excited to be able to deliver the broadcast product for ARG and Motorsport Australia in 2020,”  Prendergast added.

“Our speciality is world class motorsport TV, so it’s a natural fit for us to collaborate with ARG to ensure fans get a level of coverage they expect. 

“Having worked closely with their team for many years I’m confident we have the right team to make outstanding motorsport television.”

Supercars , Other open wheel , TCR Australia

