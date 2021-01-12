Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date

Supercars will assess new Australian GP date
By:

Supercars says it will assess the new November date for the Australian Grand Prix and whether it will be able to support the event as planned.

Albert Park was set to host the second round of the 2021 Supercars season as part of the AGP in its original March slot.

However the postponement of the AGP has seen Supercars engage its "flex option" and organise a standalone event at Sandown on the March 20-21 weekend.

That means the calendar retains 12 rounds as planned, although a 13th at Albert Park isn't out of the question. According to series CEO Sean Seamer, the opportunity to race on the new date will be assessed.

"We are delighted to confirm we will return to Sandown in 2021,” Seamer said.

"Few circuits demonstrate our history better than Sandown. 

"We'd like to extend our thanks to the Victorian Racing Club for their support and flexibility.

"With regards to the Grand Prix, we will assess the opportunity closer to the time.

"Right now our focus is on the pre-season and first few rounds of the upcoming 2021 Supercars season."

The new AGP date falls between what is currently the penultimate round of the season in New Zealand (November 6-7) and the season finale on the Gold Coast (December 3-5).

That leaves the door ajar for a spot on the AGP undercard if teams agree to adding a 13th event to the schedule.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

