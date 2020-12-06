Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Followed recent news that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, Harvey’s family confirmed his passing earlier today.

“Last night at 8:45 sadly our Dad, John Francis Harvey, passed away peacefully with his family by his side,” read a social media post.

“Most people will have fond memories of Dad’s amazing racing career and the great memories of him will live on forever.

“To us he was much more, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, supporting all of us whenever we needed his guidance and love.

“What a life he has lived travelling the world racing with and against the best in the business, always a true gentleman.

“We all know his most proudest achievement was us. We will dearly miss him but we know the time was right.”

Harvey is best known for winning the 1983 Bathurst 1000 for the Holden Dealer Team alongside Peter Brock and Larry Perkins.

That was during a decade-long stint at the famous Holden squad, which he’d joined in 1976 off the back of a successful speedway career.