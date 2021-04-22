Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

The Little Heroes series will tell the stories of Aussie and Kiwi motorsport greats through poetry and original artwork.

The first run features Bathurst legends Peter Brock (King Pete), Dick Johnson (Dicky Jay), Jim Richards (Gentle Jim) and John Bowe (Johnny Bee), and Australian rally champion Molly Taylor (Molly Tee).

The books were written by experienced motorsport writer, broadcaster and publisher Grant Rowley, who says he was inspired by his love of both racing and cartoons.

“I’ve grown up with motorsport," said Rowley.

"Ever since I watched Dick Johnson crash through trees when I was two years old, not a day has passed where I haven’t thought about race cars,” he said.

“The Little Heroes books are my tip of the hat to these five superstars of our Aussie motorsport scene.

“Cartoons and drawings are another life-long love of mine. I guess I've never really grown up! I still love watching cartoons, and I feel there's no better way to celebrate the lives of these great drivers than through illustrations and some easy-to-read poetry.”

The limited edition run of the first five books is available for pre-order now and will be released in July this year.

Little Heroes books