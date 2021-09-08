Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars News

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

By:

The Bathurst 1000 and the Bathurst International are set to join forces for a six-day festival of motorsport at Mount Panorama this December.

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Motorsport.com understands a deal between Supercars and Australian Racing Group to combine their respective Bathurst events at the end of this season is on the table.

The proposed deal is a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales that have brought professional and semi-professional motorsport to a standstill on the east coast for the past 10 weeks.

Supercars and ARG were both set to host their centrepiece Bathurst events in November, with the 1000 on the first weekend and the International on the last.

However, with Supercars already looking at a December date – and the first weekend all but locked in – it is now likely there will be a six-day event encompassing both the 2021 running of the Bathurst 1000 and feature a number of ARG categories such as TCR Australia and S5000.

There is one commercial hurdle to consider, with retail rivals Repco and Supercheap Auto each holding naming rights to the 1000 and International respectively.

But it's expected a compromise between the two backers will be reached to ensure both events can go ahead against the challenging backdrop of the pandemic.

New South Wales has been in lockdown since late June, but is expected to open back up at some point in October or November thanks to the fast-growing rate of vaccination coverage.

That should pave the way for a December Bathurst event to go ahead with a crowd, although closed borders elsewhere could still make it difficult for interstate fans to attend the event.

Teams based outside of NSW may also face self-isolation or quarantine orders upon returning from the event too, particularly those based in Queensland.

Supercars is currently set to resume its 2021 season at Winton in early October, however changes to the revised schedule are expected.

Those changes are likely to be made public by the end of this week.

TCR Australia, meanwhile, hasn't raced since it Sydney Motorsport Park round way back in May. The season is scheduled to resume at The Bend next month, although South Australia's tough border stance means racing may not resume until that combined Bathurst event.

shares
comments
Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Previous article

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

1 h
2
Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

3
Supercars

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

4
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers were allowed to cause Dutch GP pitlane traffic jam

13 h
5
Formula 1

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak

15 h
Latest news
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

1 h
Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
SUPC

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

4 h
Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
SUPC

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

21 h
Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
SUPC

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Sep 7, 2021
Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine
SUPC

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine

Sep 6, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing 00:51
Supercars
21 h

Supercars: Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car
Vintage Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

Townsville double-header finally confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

Why F1 drivers were allowed to cause Dutch GP pitlane traffic jam
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers were allowed to cause Dutch GP pitlane traffic jam

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.