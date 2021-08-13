Bathurst 1000 date deal confirmed

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, the Great Race will retain its revised November date despite a recent hiccup relating to a contract held by Challenge Bathurst organisers.

There is a two-week exclusivity period in Challenge Bathurst's contract, and with that event set to happen on November 11-16 there was a genuine threat to the Bathurst 1000 being able to go ahead.

However following negotiations between Supercars, the council and Challenge Bathurst today a deal has been reached for both events to proceed on their proposed dates.

Motorsport.com understands Supercars won't need to pay any compensation as part of the agreement.

“Council has held extensive discussions with both partners and is pleased to be able to announce that an agreement has been reached so that both events can proceed at Mount Panorama in November," said Bathurst mayor Ian North.

“As the owner of the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, one of the most iconic race tracks in the world, council wanted to ensure both events went ahead and has been instrumental in bringing about a resolution between all parties so this could occur.

“The council, and indeed the community, look forward to the return of motor racing at Mount Panorama this year and we are hopeful that we will also be able to welcome motor sport fans to the mountain for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“Motorsports bring an economic boost to Bathurst and the surrounding region. Local businesses have been heavily impacted by the dramatic drop of tourism to regional areas in recent months and we look forward to both these event going ahead.”

Challenge Bathurst boss Greg Evans added: “The Challenge Bathurst team respects and understands the difficulties created for the Bathurst Regional Council by the rescheduling preferences of the Bathurst 1000.

"For the benefit of all parties, the Bathurst community and motorsport fans, we will now shift our focus and energies on every element critical to the viability of our event along with accommodating their event."

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the outcome is a win-win for all concerned.

“We’re glad to see that common sense has prevailed and we thank the Bathurst Regional Council for their support to ensure the Great Race date is confirmed for 4-7 November," he said.

"This is a win for the city of Bathurst along with our fans around the world."