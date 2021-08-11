Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island Next / Bathurst council responds to date debacle
Supercars News

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

By:

The revised Bathurst 1000 date has sparked drama due to claims of an exclusion period in a contract held by Challenge Bathurst organisers.

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

According to this organisers, the contract for the Challenge Bathurst sprint and regularity event with the Bathurst Regional Council includes a two-week exclusion period prior to the nominated event.

That means no other events that require a full closure of the Mount Panorama road, of which only five are permitted each year, can take place within a fortnight of Challenge Bathurst – scheduled to take place on November 11-17.

However with the Bathurst 1000 shifted to November 4-7 in the hopes that the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney will subside, that exclusion period is now being encroached upon.

That's sparked conflict between Supercars and Challenge Bathurst organisers who are now at odds over the November double-header.

Supercars is adamant that it formed an agreement that satisfied both the Bathurst Regional Council and Challenge Bathurst organisers before announcing the new date.

According to a statement from Supercars that also included compensation to Challenge Bathurst organisers.

"The agreement for Challenge Bathurst is held by the Bathurst Regional Council, and therefore this is a matter for them to resolve given they had agreed to both events," read the statement.

"Alternative dates were part of a broad discussion, that included support for, and compensation to, the organisers of Challenge Bathurst, but the weekend that was proposed (October 28-31) would have created a back-to-back event with Phillip Island which is not feasible when teams need to prepare for the biggest event on the annual motorsport calendar.

"Supercars has yet to receive any operational evidence suggesting that both events can’t coexist on the nominated dates. At all times, Supercars has remained open to discussion and negotiation with all parties."

Challenge Bathurst, however, is equally bullish regarding its agreement with the Bathurst Regional Council.

A statement from the event says there is no way the Bathurst 1000 will go ahead on that November date.

Event boss Greg Evans also communicated to Motorsport.com that there was never an agreement over compensation.

"The event management of Challenge Bathurst has received a written confirmation from the Bathurst Regional Council stating that the Supercars advertised dates of the Repco Bathurst 1000 directly conflict with the holding of the Challenge Bathurst Event in November," read the statement.

"The issue is not that both events are on the same weekend, with the Challenge Bathurst dates being 11 to 17 November. The proposed dates of 4 to 7 November for the Bathurst 1000 do not allow for a full track closure and clean circuit two weeks before the Challenge Bathurst event so it can be staged in accordance with the agreement with the Bathurst Regional Council.

"Challenge Bathurst has made attempts to offer dates to Supercars that are not in conflict with existing motorsport events contracted to use the Mount Panorama racing circuit in November 2021.

"After Supercars published the dates on July 30, Challenge Bathurst confirmed with Supercars on July 31 that the event will not be staged on the weekend being advertised.

"In an attempt to assist Supercars in their efforts to reschedule their calendar, Challenge Bathurst offered to consent to the Bathurst 1000 event to proceed one week earlier on 28 to 31 October.

"Challenge Bathurst has unequivocally communicated to Supercars that it considers that no event should be permitted to be held over the period 4 to 7 November 2021."

The Bathurst Regional Council has now responded to the matter. 

Should all events go ahead as planned November will be a busy month at Mount Panorama, with the Bathurst International set to go ahead on November 26-28.

shares
comments
Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

Previous article

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

Next article

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

Bathurst council responds to date debacle
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

16 min
2
Supercars

Repco denies poaching the Bathurst 1000 backing

3
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

4
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

57 min
Latest news
Bathurst council responds to date debacle
SUPC

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

16m
Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

57m
Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island
SUPC

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

5 h
Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid
SUPC

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

16 h
Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
SUPC

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

Aug 9, 2021
Latest videos
Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
13 h

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown 00:34
Supercars
Aug 6, 2021

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000 00:51
Supercars
Aug 3, 2021

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November 00:42
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst council responds to date debacle
Supercars

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island
Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Bathurst council responds to date debacle
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

Repco denies poaching the Bathurst 1000 backing
Supercars Supercars

Repco denies poaching the Bathurst 1000 backing

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Chicagoland Speedway statement on France family loss
NASCAR NASCAR

Chicagoland Speedway statement on France family loss

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Bathurst council responds to date debacle
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid
Supercars Supercars

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.