Bathurst 1000: Feeney closes out practice on top

Broc Feeney topped the sixth and final practice session ahead of the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Much of the focus in the final one-hour practice was on race runs and driver change practice, although there was some trading of times at the top early on.

Broc Feeney was the initial pacesetter with a 2m05.984s, only for that to be displaced by a 2m05.829s from Brodie Kostecki.

Several minutes later Feeney fired back to the top with a 2m05.587s, a time that would remain as the benchmark as focus throughout the field narrowed onto the race set-up.

With no more movement at the top, Feeney ended up a little over two-tenths clear of Kostecki at the conclusion of the session.

Will Brown put the #9 Erebus entry back near the top after a tough qualifying and fifth practice session, setting the third fastest time.

The best placed Mustang, and one of just three in the top 10, was Cam Waters in fourth ahead of Shane van Gisbergen.

Anton De Pasquale was sixth fastest, despite an off at The Chase, while James Golding kept up his promising form leading into the Shootout with the seventh fastest time.

Andre Heimgartner was eighth, Scott Pye ninth and Matt Payne 10th.

The first five rows of the grid will be determined by the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05pm local time.

