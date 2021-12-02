Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth fastest as crash halts practice

Holdsworth (Walkinshaw Andretti United) was sitting just under four-tenths clear of the field with less than two minutes to go when Pither hit the wall at Forrest's Elbow.

The Coca-Cola-backed car tagged the inside wall before clattering into the concrete on the outside.

It was the second major issue for the #96 Brad Jones Racing entry today after the car was sidelined for nearly all of Practice 1 with a power steering issue.

The early phase of the day's second hour-long session saw Holdsworth and Tony D'Alberto (Dick Johnson Racing) trading fastest times.

D'Alberto led the way as the benchmark sat at a low 2m07s, before Holdsworth became the first driver into the sixes with a 2m06.906s.

The next run saw D'Alberto improve to a 2m06.858s, before Holdsworth went faster again on consecutive laps with a 2m06.771s followed by a 2m06.401s.

On the 25-minute mark Erebus driver David Russell took over at the top with a 2m06.357s, that time holding up for 10 minutes until Craig Lowndes (Triple Eight) jumped to the top with a 2m06.164s.

With a little under a quarter of an hour to go Garth Tander (Triple Eight) and Alex Davison (Dick Johnson Racing) both took turns on top with low 2m06s laps.

Then, with 10 minutes to go, James Moffat (Tickford) burst into the fives with a 2m05.603s.

That initially left him almost half a second clear of the field, before Moffat was bumped down to second by Holdsworth's 2m05.225 – a time only a tenth wide of primary driver Chaz Mostert's Practice 1 effort.

"It's nice. These guys had a really quick car at the start of the year here and Chazzy dialled it in a bit more this morning for me to jump in and have a little bit of fun around the Mountain," said Holdsworth.

"I'm driving a lot more like [Chaz] this year, just from the way I've learnt to drive his car. So everything that's working for me is working for him and vice versa.

"It's great, it's a great combination."

Moffat and Davison ended up second and third ahead of Tander, while a late effort from Dean Fiore left him fifth for Brad Jones Racing.

Lowndes slipped back to sixth ahead of Luke Youlden (Erebus Motorsport), Zak Best (Tickford) and D'Alberto.

Russell rounded out the Top 10.

High-profile co-driver Russell Ingall, making his comeback in the Supercheap Auto-backed T8 wildcard entry, was slowest in the session, 3.2 seconds off the pace.