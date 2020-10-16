Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 7 in
00 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice
By:

Warren Luff topped the final dedicated co-driver session ahead of tomorrow's Bathurst 1000.

The experienced co-driver spent the majority of the hour-long session working on race set-up in the #25 Walkinshaw Holden, hovering around the lead group as times dropped into the low sixes.

He then jumped long-time pacesetter Garth Tander with a late green tyre run that yielded an impressive 2m05.459s.

"We had a good programme so far this morning, we just kept chipping away from where Chaz [Mostert] ended up yesterday with the set-up of the car," said Luff.

"We just kept improving it. The car is really comfortable. We're still looking at more of a race car than a qualifying [car], he'll focus on the Shootout [in the] next [session], but I'm very happy."

Read Also:

Brad Jones Racing's Thomas Randle was another late improver, sneaking into second with a 2m05.741s, while Tander slipped back to third with his 2m05.817s set with 25 minutes to go.

James Moffat was the best-placed Tickford driver in fourth, followed by David Russell (MSR Holden), Dale Wood (Kelly Ford), Will Davison (Tickford Ford) and Will Brown (Erebus Holden).

Zane Goddard made it two MSR cars in the Top 10 with the ninth quickest time, edging Bathurst rookie Jordan Boys (BJR Holden).

There was some speedy spanners in the DJR Team Penske garage, meanwhile, after a transaxle issue left Tony D'Alberto stopped at the last corner after 20 minutes.

Remarkably the crew managed to swap the faulty unit for a new one before the end of the session, D'Alberto returning to the track with a little over three minutes to go.

"I went to grab second corner at the final corner and it didn't allow me to," D'Alberto explained. "Then it felt like I had some neutrals, so I just decided to shut it off. It all sounded a bit funky to me.

"Before that, though, the car was really good. I was on full tanks, trying to a do a race run, and it felt really nice."

He ended up 16th fastest, directly behind teammate Tim Slade and Triple Eight's Craig Lowndes.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Warren Luff
2'05.459
2 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Thomas Randle
2'05.741 0.282 0.282
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
2'05.817 0.357 0.075
4 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia James Moffat
2'05.845 0.385 0.027
5 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia David Russell
2'06.068 0.608 0.223
6 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood
2'06.087 0.627 0.018
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Will Davison
2'06.088 0.628 0.001
8 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Will Brown
2'06.089 0.629 0.000
9 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Zane Goddard
2'06.107 0.647 0.018
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jordan Boys
2'06.213 0.753 0.105
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Michael Caruso
2'06.365 0.905 0.152
12 44 Australia James Courtney
Broc Feeney
2'06.452 0.992 0.087
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Dylan O'Keeffe
2'06.522 1.062 0.069
14 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia Tim Slade
2'06.545 1.085 0.022
15 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
2'06.720 1.260 0.175
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto
2'06.745 1.285 0.025
17 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Tim Blanchard
2'06.792 1.333 0.047
18 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Brodie Kostecki
2'06.809 1.349 0.016
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Jack Perkins
2'06.890 1.430 0.081
20 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia James Golding
2'07.078 1.619 0.188
21 19 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Jonathon Webb
2'07.272 1.812 0.193
22 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Kurt Kostecki
2'07.492 2.032 0.220
23 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Dean Fiore
2'07.531 2.071 0.039
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Australia Steven Owen
2'07.774 2.315 0.243
25 40 Tyler Everingham
Jayden Ojeda
2'08.095 2.635 0.320
View full results
Holdsworth's career-saving comeback

Previous article

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

Supercars explains hybrid planning
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars explains hybrid planning

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
World Superbike

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

3
Supercars

Whincup details F1-style steering wheel

4
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

5
Supercars

Supercars unveils creative parc ferme plan

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Luff fastest in co-driver practice

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback
Supercars

Holdsworth's career-saving comeback

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Holdsworth takes provisional pole

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.