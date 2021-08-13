Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Bathurst 1000 set to retain date

By:

The Bathurst 1000 is set to to go ahead on November 4-7 as planned.

Bathurst 1000 set to retain date

Sources have indicated there is set to be a resolution in the clash with Challenge Bathurst organisers regarding an exclusivity period in the latter's contract with the Bathurst Regional Council.

Talks are understood to have taken place earlier today between Supercars, the Bathurst Regional Council and Bathurst Challenge organisers.

Motorsport.com understands the Bathurst 1000 will go ahead as planned, although details of any settlement are yet to come to light.

Supercars declined to comment when contacted by Motorsport.com.

Challenge Bathurst, a sprint and regularity event, threw a major spanner in the works for Supercars by recently enacting an exclusivity clause in its contract.

Event organisers moved to block the Bathurst 1000 from taking place on that revised November 4-7 date, as it falls within two weeks of November 11-16 slot for Challenge Bathurst.

Challenge Bathurst did offer Supercars the previous weekend, however that falls on the weekend after the Phillip Island event.

In a recent response regarding the matter, Supercars referenced that broad discussions over dates included "compensation to organisers of Challenge Bathurst".

There was speculation that a six figure sum had been on the table, although Challenge Bathurst director Greg Evans denied there was any offer earlier this week.

Evans then turned down a more public financial incentive to let the Bathurst 1000 go ahead on the revised date made by Peter Adderton. The Boost Mobile founder offered to sponsor Challenge Bathurst in return for the date issue being dropped, an offer that Evans declined via Motorsport.com.

