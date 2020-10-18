Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Race report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
By:

Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander lead the Bathurst 1000 at the midway point, while Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes are already out of the race.

Scott McLaughlin was one of the few primary drivers to start the race, jumping Will Davison in the pole-sitting Tickford car on the run to Turn 1.

The series champion was then able to dominate the first stint, pulling 8s over Will Davison, as Anton De Pasquale made early progress against the other co-drivers to move into third.

McLaughlin handed his car over to Tim Slade on Lap 18, Cam Waters taking over from Davison a few laps later. That saw the #17's lead swiftly evaporate, Waters working his way to the back of Slade as he settled into the second stint.

The lead changed hands for the first time on Lap 33, as the field scrambled into the lane due to a first safety car of the race.

It was Jamie Whincup who sparked the caution, the seven-time series champion hitting the wall at The Cutting while battling Brodie Kostecki for fourth place.

The #6 Mustang managed to get out of the pits faster than the #17, handing Waters the lead for the balance of the second stint.

A second caution on Lap 51, after Jordan Boys hit the wall at Murray's changed things again. There was another scramble for the pits, Davison taking back over the #6 as McLaughlin hopped aboard the #17.

To further complicate things there was a short burst of rain on top of the Mountain right as the race went green, not enough to need wets but difficult to navigate on slicks.

The conditions suited van Gisbergen to a tee, the Kiwi passing McLaughlin for second at Forrest's Elbow before grabbing the lead from Davison at Hell Corner.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, struggled in the conditions, dropping back to fifth as his teammate Fabian Coulthard moved into second.

As conditions improved McLaughlin came back into the game, a mistake from Kostecki on Lap 59 helping him back into fourth.

As the stint wore on van Gisbergen stretched his advantage to around 5s, until Lap 74 when Coulthard pitted for new front brake rotors and to hand over to D'Alberto.

Van Gisbergen and Davison followed suit a lap later, both taking on new rotors as Garth Tander took over the #97, with Davison jumping D'Alberto in the process.

McLaughlin then completed the round of stops for the front-runners a lap later again, Slade hopping back in the car and coming out in second, 5s behind Tander.

It's been a shocker for Brad Jones Racing, meanwhile, starting with the Macauley Jones/Tim Blanchard entry copping a mechanical flag, followed by a time penalty for not obeying the flag, for a door that wouldn't stay closed.

Then there was the Boys' crash that took the #14 car out of the race, followed a few laps later by a misfire for the #8 car that has seen it make a number of trips into the garage.

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

Previous article

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Winton: Orrcon Racing explains the flags
Supercars Supercars / News

Winton: Orrcon Racing explains the flags

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid

Percat stripped of Bathurst Shootout time
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat stripped of Bathurst Shootout time

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Supercars

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

1h
3
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

4
Supercars

Leading Supercars team calls for paddle shift switch

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

27m

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Whincup crashes out of the Bathurst 1000

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 grid

Percat stripped of Bathurst Shootout time
Supercars

Percat stripped of Bathurst Shootout time

Bathurst 1000: Waters seals stunning Shootout pole
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters seals stunning Shootout pole

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.