Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

The #97 Red Bull Camaro benefitted from the timing of a lap 27 safety car, having pitted shortly before the caution to jump the sister #88 entry, which had led the race to that point.

Once in front the double stack proved problematic for the #88, helping the #97 into a commanding position as the race wore on.

A gearshift tower issue would later extinguish the threat from the #88 entirely, while steering concerns for Brodie Kostecki in the closing stages helped van Gisbergen to a 20 second victory.

It marked a third for the NASCAR-bound Kiwi, and a first Great Race crown for Stanaway, who will return to Supercars as a full-timer with Grove Racing next season.

Kostecki cruised to second place alongside David Russell, leaving the Erebus driver well-placed for the title with just two rounds to go.

His lead is 131 points over van Gisbergen, while Brown, who finished eighth alongside Jack Perkins, is now third thanks to Feeney's mechanical misfortune, albeit 390 points behind.

Feeney, meanwhile, faces an uphill battle for the title, the gap to Kostecki 408 points with just 600 left on the table.

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto rounded out the podium for Dick Johnson Racing, leading a quartet of Fords on a weekend when parity was firmly in the spotlight.

The second half of the race started with Stanaway stalking race leader David Russell.

The gap got down to well within a second when Russell took to the lane for a fourth stop on lap 90, handing over the car to Kostecki for the run to the flag.

Two laps later two of the lead group peeled into the pits, one being Jamie Whincup, who had worked his way up to third, and the other being D'Alberto in fourth. They both handed over to their respective co-drivers Feeney and De Pasquale, who resumed in that order.

On lap 96 Triple Eight decided to pit the race leader, Stanaway handing over to van Gisbergen for the run home. The Kiwi emerged with around 6s in hand over Kostecki, who was in effective second ahead of Will Brown and Feeney – at least until Brown called an early end to the stint and hit the lane.

That gap between van Gisbergen and Kostecki steadily grew to over 10 seconds across the stint with another eight seconds back to Feeney in third place.

That's how things stood when Kostecki stopped on lap 115, with Feeney following suit a lap later and managing to get back out ahead of the #99 entry.

Van Gisbergen waited another three laps before stopping for fuel, tyres and brakes, a clean stop helping him back out nine seconds ahead of Feeney and 11 seconds clear of Kostecki.

Initially there were concerns over the #97 with van Gisbergen reporting a soft brake pedal back to the Triple Eight garage.

At the same time Feeney reduced the deficit to van Gisbergen from that nine seconds down to five seconds. After a handful of laps, however, van Gisbergen returned to a rhythm and stabilised the gap back to his teammate.

On lap 137 there was heartbreak for Feeney as a solid second place, and ongoing hopes of a win, were both dashed by a gearbox failure down Conrod Straight. Feeney rolled back to the pits where he cut a distraught figure in the car as the crew attempted running repairs.

He would eventually return to the race but 20 laps down.

By lap 145 the gap between van Gisbergen and Kostecki was 16 seconds, the latter then peeling into the lane for this final stop.

Van Gisbergen waited another three laps to do likewise, returning with his comfortable lead well and truly in tact.

Both drivers complained of steering issues during that last stint, however both made it to the finish, van Gisbergen 20 seconds clear of Kostecki and 33 seconds clear of De Pasquale.

Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth were the second best of the Fords in fourth, the pair having fought back from a tough first stint in admirable fashion.

David Reynolds and Garth Tander fought back from their early drive-through to finish fifth ahead of James Courtney/Zak Best, who survived a gnarly moment at Skyline midway through the race.

Bryce Fullwood/Dean Fiore ended up seventh for Brad Jones Racing, with Brown/Perkins eighth after starting from 17th and copping multiple double stacks.

Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda finished ninth for Matt Stone Racing with James Golding/Dylan O'Keeffe rounding out the top 10.

The 2023 Repco Supercars season continues with its penultimate round on the Gold Coast on the last weekend in October.

Race results:

Cla Nº Driver Entrant / Car / Engine Laps Gap 1 97 S.van Gisbergen

Richie Stanaway Red Bull Ampol Racing

Chevrolet 161 2 99 Brodie Kostecki

David Russell Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus

Chevrolet 161 19.9326 3 11 A.De Pasquale

Tony D'Alberto Shell V-Power Racing Team

Ford 161 33.0567 4 25 Chaz Mostert

Lee Holdsworth Walkinshaw Andretti United

Ford 161 42.8327 5 26 David Reynolds

Garth Tander Penrite Racing

Ford 161 49.0605 6 5 James Courtney

Zak Best Tickford Racing

Ford 161 56.9839 7 14 Bryce Fullwood

Dean Fiore Brad Jones Racing

Chevrolet 161 58.0307 8 9 William Brown

Jack Perkins Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus

Chevrolet 161 1'02.9565 9 34 Jack Le Brocq

Jayden Ojeda Truck Assist Racing

Chevrolet 161 1'13.8983 10 31 James Golding

Dylan O'Keeffe Nulon Racing

Chevrolet 161 1'15.8046 11 19 Matthew Payne

Kévin Estre Penrite Racing

Ford 161 1'19.4882 12 55 Tom Randle

Garry Jacobson Castrol Racing

Ford 161 1'22.9787 13 23 Tim Slade

Jonathon Webb Nulon Racing

Chevrolet 161 1'44.0830 14 2 Nick Percat

Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United

Ford 161 1'48.1040 15 35 Cameron Hill

Jaylyn Robotham Truck Assist Racing

Chevrolet 161 2'03.7188 16 17 Will Davison

Alex Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team

Ford 161 2'04.9219 17 20 Scott Pye

Warren Luff Team 18

Chevrolet 160 1 lap /18.3012 18 56 Declan Fraser

Tyler Everingham Tradie Racing

Ford 160 1 lap /52.8003 19 7 Aaron Love

Jake Kostecki Blanchard Racing Team

Ford 160 1 lap /55.9409 20 98 Kai Allen

S.de Silvestro Shell V-Power Racing Team

Ford 160 1 lap /1'28.9407 21 4 Jack Smith

Jaxon Evans SCT Logistics

Chevrolet 157 4 laps /17.6769 22 96 Macauley Jones

Jordan Boys Pizza Hut Racing

Chevrolet 149 12 laps /45.3029 23 88 Broc Feeney

Jamie Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing

Chevrolet 142 19 laps /1'48.4694 24 888 Craig Lowndes

Zane Goddard Supercheap Auto Racing

Chevrolet 141 20 laps /6.1495 18 M.Winterbottom

Michael Caruso Team 18

Chevrolet 160 Retirement 3 Todd Hazelwood

Tim Blanchard CoolDrive Racing

Ford 156 Retirement 6 Cameron Waters

James Moffat Tickford Racing

Ford 70 Retirement 8 A.Heimgartner

Dale Wood Brad Jones Racing

Chevrolet 68 Retirement