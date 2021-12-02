Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst II Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1

By:

Cam Waters pipped Chaz Mostert in the opening hour-long practice session for the Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1

It took just five minutes for the red flag to make its first appearance of the weekend, prompted by Macauley Jones' smoking Holden rolling to a stop at The Cutting.

The initial theory was that the car had lunched its engine, however further inspections back in the garage revealed it was a power steering issue.

When the session got going again times quickly dipped into the low 2m06s, Mostert and Brodie Kostecki leading the way with a 2m06.006s and 2m06.079s respectively.

Those same two drivers led the charge in to the fives as well, Kostecki taking over top spot with a 2m05.555s, Mostert just 0.0007s behind.

The next improvements came with 12 minutes to go, Cam Waters jumping to the top with a 2m05.492s.

The Tickford driver's first stint at the top was short-lived, Mostert immediately lowering the benchmark to a 2m05.107s.

But Waters had one more green tyre run left, landing the hammer blow – a 2m05.023s – with a little over a minute to go.

Remarkably, that time is identical to the thousandth to the one that Waters set to top Practice 1 for the 2020 Bathurst 1000.

Mostert finished the session second while Will Davison popped into third place, just over a tenth off the pace, on his final run.

James Courtney capped off a promising session for Tickford in fourth, while a late lap from Mark Winterbottom left him as the second-best placed Holden in fifth.

Tim Slade was sixth fastest ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, who went off at The Chase late in the session.

Nick Percat was ninth as Kostecki slipped back to 10th after not improving on his early time.

Practice continues with a dedicated co-driver session at 4:25pm local time today.

Bathurst 1000 Practice 1 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.023
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Lee Holdsworth
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.107 0.084 0.084
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.139 0.115 0.031
4 44 Australia James Courtney
Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.368 0.345 0.229
5 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.398 0.374 0.029
6 3 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.411 0.388 0.013
7 888 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.475 0.452 0.064
8 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.538 0.514 0.062
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.548 0.525 0.010
10 99 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.555 0.532 0.006
11 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.583 0.560 0.027
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.616 0.593 0.033
13 26 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.689 0.666 0.073
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.772 0.749 0.082
15 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Tony D’Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.798 0.775 0.025
16 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.895 0.871 0.096
17 39 Broc Feeney
United Kingdom Russell Ingall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.907 0.884 0.012
18 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.082 1.059 0.175
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Matt Campbell
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.236 1.213 0.153
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dylan O’Keeffe
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.301 1.278 0.065
21 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Jonathon Webb
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.371 1.348 0.069
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Australia David Wall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.698 1.675 0.327
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones
New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.545 2.522 0.846
24 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 2'08.054 3.030 0.508
25 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'08.218 3.194 0.164
View full results

 

shares
comments
Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars
Previous article

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars
Supercars

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars

Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

$100,000 Bathurst incentive for Erebus
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

$100,000 Bathurst incentive for Erebus

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.