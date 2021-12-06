Tickets Subscribe
Triple-header could open Australian racing season
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams

By:

The Queensland-based Supercars teams have been given a post-Bathurst 1000 border reprieve.

Post-Bathurst border relief for Supercars teams

Queensland-based team, supplier and series personnel were facing a two-week quarantine to get home from last weekend's Bathurst 1000 due to the border with New South Wales still being closed.

But that now won't be necessary thanks to an expedited re-opening plan announced today by Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Full vaccinated arrivals from hotspots will be welcome from December 13 onwards, providing they test negative to COVID-19 within the 72 hours before crossing the border.

They will then need to be tested again five days after arriving but will not need to quarantine or isolate.

That means the affected staff will be able to avoid any formal quarantine.

Instead they are set to spend the next week living free in New South Wales (or any place open to NSW) before returning home once the border opens.

A quick resolution to the border rules will be welcomed by the Queenslanders, with concerns about starting any formal quarantine procedures without clarity on whether they could be ended early if the border opens.

Queensland is expected to hit the critical 80 per cent double vaccination rate at some point this week.

Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney are either wholly or partly (in the case of Team Sydney) based in Queensland.

There are also drivers like Nick Percat and James Courtney who drove for teams based elsewhere but live in Queensland.

Supercars' own Motorsport Department is also based on the Gold Coast.

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
