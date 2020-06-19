Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020
By:
Jun 19, 2020, 5:37 AM

It's becoming increasingly likely that the Bathurst 1000 will be the only two-driver long-distance race Supercars will stage this season.

That's the latest update from series CEO Sean Seamer, following today's release of a second version of the revised 2020 schedule.

The series traditionally stages its endurance season over three rounds, which this season was a 500-kilometre race at The Bend, the Bathurst 1000 and the Gold Coast 600.

However those plans were harpooned by the coronavirus break. The Gold Coast 600 was cancelled as part of the initial revised schedule, while rumours that The Bend would lose its enduro status were immediately rife.

The South Australian circuit has since been dumped entirely from the schedule following today's second revision, which sparked a scathing open letter from track boss Sam Shahin.

Sandown, the traditional home for 500-kilometre racing in Supercars, will take The Bend's pre-Bathurst spot on the calendar, however Seamer has today poured cold water on the idea that it will be a two-driver round.

"It's highly unlikely that you'll see an enduro at Sandown," he said.

"We're working round-by-round through the formats, because each round is in a different state and each state has a different set of restrictions, which enable us to have varying levels of support categories – which does go some to way to dictating the formats in addition to managing our on-air times.

"We haven't got the Sandown format yet, to be completely transparent. However it's highly unlikely that there will be an enduro."

When pressed if any other circuits may join Bathurst as an enduro round, Seamer said: "No, it's looking increasingly unlikely".

Teams will have the option to hold a single test day between August 30 and October 5 – the Monday before the Bathurst 1000 – to ensure co-drivers won't be heading to Mount Panorama completely cold.

Next article
The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub

Previous article

The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
WRC

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

2
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

3
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020

40m
4
MotoGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

5
Formula 1

Team Lotus Has Power Steering Ready For Hungarian GP

Latest videos

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Latest news

Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020

The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub
Supercars

The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United
Supercars

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

Erebus appoints new managing director
Supercars

Erebus appoints new managing director

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.