Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / The Bend / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin crowned 2020 champion

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin crowned 2020 champion
By:

Scott McLaughlin is a three-time Supercars champion, the Kiwi sealing the title with a second place behind Cam Waters in the final race at The Bend.

Only needing to finish ahead of Jamie Whincup to seal the title, McLaughlin wasted little energy trying to race Waters across the 32-lapper.

Instead his focus was on the third-placed Red Bull Holden, McLaughlin covering off Whincup's Lap 8 stop on Lap 9 to ensure his track position was never under threat.

He seemed to have his rival covered on pace anyway, McLaughlin cruising to second place, 3.3s behind Waters but crucially 1.6s ahead of Whincup, to put a third-straight title beyond doubt ahead of next month's Bathurst 1000.

"It's awesome," said McLaughlin. "It feels weird not being able to celebrate with the fans. 

"Now we've got the big one we can fully focus on, Bathurst. [We can] have a massive crack at it. 

"It's been an awesome battle with Jamie thought the whole year. I'm stoked." 

Whincup added: "Big congrats to Scotty and his team for an amazing year. We did everything we could to try and take the championship to Bathurst, but we just weren't quite quick enough. You've got to be consistent as well, and we just weren't quite there."

It's the first time since Mark Skaife in 2001 and 2002 that a driver has won the title with a round to spare two years in a row, McLaughlin having sealed the 2019 crown at Sandown last November.

Waters, meanwhile, took advantage of the title fight to secure a first single-driver career race win. Thanks to a clean getaway from the outside of the front row he was able to muscle across on McLaughlin, knowing the points leader would yield with an eye on the bigger picture.

The plan worked a treat, Waters never looking back once in front as charged to a first win since he and Richie Stanaway won the Sandown 500 in 2017.

"The car was awesome, we made it a bit better between the two races," said Waters. "I just needed to get a good start and I was away. I'm absolutely pumped." 

Nick Percat finished fourth, while Shane van Gisbergen put in a huge drive to go from 22nd on the grid to fifth. The T8 driver made good progress on a long first stint, before using his superior tyre condition to charge into the top five by the finish.

Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 3.359
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 4.953
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 7.360
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 7.703
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 10.536
7 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11.347
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 11.942
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 14.248
10 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 20.733
11 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 21.264
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 21.461
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 24.165
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 25.074
15 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 27.052
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 27.762
17 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 28.579
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 30.351
19 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 30.633
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 32.752
21 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 39.065
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 43.577
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 47.552
View full results
Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder

Previous article

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Sub-event Race 3
Drivers Cameron Waters , Scott McLaughlin
Teams Tickford Racing , DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title
Supercars Supercars / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen

Supercars cuts staff salaries
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars cuts staff salaries

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin crowned 2020 champion
Supercars Supercars / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin crowned 2020 champion

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title
Supercars Supercars / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

3
Supercars

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder

1h
4
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title

2h
5
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin crowned 2020 champion
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin crowned 2020 champion

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder
Supercars

Triple Eight fined, docked points for Whincup pit blunder

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin one point from title

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles

Davison withdrawn from The Bend
Supercars

Davison withdrawn from The Bend

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.