Supercars / The Bend / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin cruises to Race 3 win

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin cruises to Race 3 win
By:

Scott McLaughlin is now firmly in control of the Supercars title fight thanks to a comfortable Race 3 win at The Bend.

The Penske Ford driver was untroubled across the 24-lap journey, helped by having teammate Fabian Coulthard slot into second at the start.

From there the Shell Mustangs were able to control the race, McLaughlin running two even 12-lap stints in what ended up as a 1.8s win in a Penske one-two.

"The car is fantastic to drive, a pleasure to drive," said the Kiwi. 

"I think track positioned helped, being in front. It was important I got the start, and thankfully I did."

Jamie Whincup limited the damage to his title hopes with third place, his only appearance on the podium for the weekend.

It didn't come easy, though, Whincup needing to overhaul a rapid Anton De Pasquale – who started all the way down in 18th – in the second stint.

He needed two cracks at clearing the Erebus Holden, the first resulting in contact between the pair at Turn 6. Whincup redressed the position before getting the job done two laps from home.

McLaughlin's win, however, meant Whincup dropped points in all three races, the gap now 215 with four races, worth a total of 600 points, to go.

Shane van Gisbergen had a shocker in the final heat, the Race 2 winner sparking an early pile-up when he tipped Andre Heimgartner into a spin.

That led to heavy contact for the likes of James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom, those two drivers taken out of the race.

Van Gisbergen was hit with a 15-second time penalty for his efforts, 14th the best he could manage by the finish.

Heimgartner, meanwhile, recovered well from the van Gisbergen hiccup, charging back to seventh behind De Pasquale, Cam Waters and Scott Pye.

Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 1.865
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 5.757
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 8.601
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 11.032
6 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 11.371
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 17.680
8 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 18.226
9 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 18.814
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 19.200
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 25.724
12 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 26.558
13 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 26.981
14 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 27.027
15 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 29.804
16 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 34.923
17 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 35.517
18 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 37.617
19 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 38.063
20 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.401
21 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 54.721
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap
44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 23 Laps
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 23 Laps
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Sub-event Race 3
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

