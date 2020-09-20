Supercars
Previous
Supercars / The Bend / Race report

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2
By:

Shane van Gisbergen dominated the first of two Sunday sprint races at The Bend.

The Triple Eight driver set up the win with a bold move at the first corner, running a high line to sweep past the pair of fast-starting Penske Fords.

He then went long in the first stint, not taking his mandatory service until Lap 14.

That meant being undercut by both Chaz Mostert and Scott McLaughlin, who had stopped on Laps 5 and 6 respectively, but van Gisbergen had the benefit of new rear rubber for the run home.

That helped him pass McLaughlin on his out-lap, before taking the lead off Mostert at the start of Lap 15.

From there he was able to cruise to a 1.1s win. 

"What a turnaround from yesterday," said van Gisbergen. "We had no tyre life, we kept blistering them. I struggled at the start [today], taking it easy, and then the car came alive."

Andre Heimgartner ended up second thanks to a brilliant move on both Mostert and McLaughlin on Lap 15. 

McLaughlin finished third, right behind Heimgartner, while Mostert struggled with tyre life in the second stint and dropped all the way to 11th by the finish.

That paved the way for Fabian Coulthard, who had run third early in the race, to charge home in fourth, making it an all-Kiwi top four – a first in Supercars history.

Jamie Whincup, meanwhile, dropped 50 points in the title battle with McLaughlin thanks to a lowly 17th place finish.

The seven-time champion was making decent progress from 11th on the grid, only to lose a heap of time during his stop due to an air spike issue.

He's now 201 points adrift of McLaughlin with five races to go. 

Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1.146
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 1.874
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 12.204
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 15.864
6 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 16.030
7 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 16.885
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 17.187
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 20.086
10 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 25.532
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 25.570
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 25.626
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 25.678
14 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 26.806
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 27.537
16 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 27.847
17 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 33.524
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 33.861
19 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 39.069
20 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 39.462
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 39.764
22 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 43.558
23 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 43.630
24 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.567
View full results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Sub-event Race 2
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

