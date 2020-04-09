Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 1

Between the world-class broadcast and a number of drivers running Twitch streams during the Phillip Island and Monza races, the opening Supercars Eseries round provided never-seen-before access to spectators.

That included some spicy driver-to-driver banter, who were all in contact with each other through a central radio channel – something unique to the world of sim racing.

Here are some of our highlights.

Shane van Gisbergen trying to help get teammate Jamie Whincup up to speed with the technology before the first race.

"I think you've got your push-to-talk set as your mute again, J-Dub."

Scott McLaughlin's engineer Richard Harris takes a cheeky jab at the haters as McLaughlin cruises to victory in the first race.

"No one can complain about this one, mate. Everyone's got the same stuff..."

Sim rookie and general mischief maker David Reynolds during the first race.

"Everyone who catches me just pits because they know I'm going to crash into them."

McLaughlin's response?

"He's such a d**khead."

Bryce Fullwood fires up after some contact with Zane Goddard at the first chicane at Monza.

"Good work, Zane..."

Alex Davison unimpressed with some of antics at the start of Race 3.

"You guys are f****g r*****s, it's not that hard.

"Maybe you should stop talking shit on the radio and concentrate on driving."

Rick Kelly asking his engineer to assess the damage after some first-lap hits at Monza.

"How bad does the car look, George? Can you get someone to the pit wall?"

Some more topical banter between McLaughlin and Harris.

RH: "Who just went flying past the Safety Car?"

SM: "Whincup... nah I don't know."

After repeatedly asking why he seemed to be down on power, Alex Davison received a blunt diagnosis from bother Will.

"Albo you've got no bonnet... that's why you're slow on the straights."

Alex again, this time taking aim at class clown Reynolds.

"Reynolds you're a f*****t. Seriously."

Fabian Coulthard trying to work out who ran him wide at the Parabolica. Turns out the contact came from the other side of the garage...

Jake Kostecki: "I didn't tag you at the last turn."

Coulthard: "We'll look at it later."

McLaughlin: "Nah I did. Sorry mate."

Reynolds seemingly trying to dig his way out of a hole.

"The first time I let him past, and then he f****d up the chicane and I drilled him. I didn't mean it. It was just one of those things "

Another McLaughlin burn in response.

"That old chestnut."

