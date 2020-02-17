BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up

The gym franchise has been a keen supporter of young Supercars talent over recent years, backing the likes of Aaren Russell and Andre Heimgartner.

Co-founder John Fuller has elected to shift his support over to Hazelwood to kick off the 2020 season, as the former Super2 champ switches to BJR for his third season in the main game.

“Supercars offers a terrific reach across a diverse audience and Brad Jones Racing is a great team to demonstrate this," said Fuller.

"We were involved with the team in 2018 and like their attitude towards young drivers. To improve oneself you need to be willing to take a chance, it’s the same philosophy we share with our members.

"The first step to improving is committing to something outside of your comfort zone. We know BJR and Todd Hazelwood will put their best foot forward."

BJR's lead driver Nick Percat, meanwhile, will continue with a rolling sponsorship package for the 2020 season.

Through a deal with the South Australian-owned X-Convenience chain his #8 Holden will sport the famous Mobil colours for the Adelaide 500.