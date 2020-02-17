BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up
Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
Brad Jones Racing has revealed its fourth and final livery ahead of the 2020 Supercars opener in Adelaide, with new signing Todd Hazelwood to run backing from Plus Fitness.
The gym franchise has been a keen supporter of young Supercars talent over recent years, backing the likes of Aaren Russell and Andre Heimgartner.
Co-founder John Fuller has elected to shift his support over to Hazelwood to kick off the 2020 season, as the former Super2 champ switches to BJR for his third season in the main game.
“Supercars offers a terrific reach across a diverse audience and Brad Jones Racing is a great team to demonstrate this," said Fuller.
"We were involved with the team in 2018 and like their attitude towards young drivers. To improve oneself you need to be willing to take a chance, it’s the same philosophy we share with our members.
"The first step to improving is committing to something outside of your comfort zone. We know BJR and Todd Hazelwood will put their best foot forward."
BJR's lead driver Nick Percat, meanwhile, will continue with a rolling sponsorship package for the 2020 season.
Through a deal with the South Australian-owned X-Convenience chain his #8 Holden will sport the famous Mobil colours for the Adelaide 500.
Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Nick Percat , Todd Hazelwood
|Teams
|Brad Jones Racing
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Wed 19 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
21:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
19:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
23:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
17:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
18:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
21:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
17:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
17:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
20:50
15:20
|
