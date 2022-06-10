BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out

Supercars teams have been rolling out their First Nations-inspired liveries in recent days ahead of next week's Darwin Triple Crown.

For the first time the event will officially be an Indigenous Round for Supercars as the category follows the lead of the Australian Football League and National Rugby League in a dedicated celebration of Indigenous culture.

As part of the celebration teams are required to run one-off Indigenous liveries.

BJR has now completed its line-up with the unveiling of Darwin local Fullwood's livery.

As with the other BJR liveries, Fullwood's look is based on artwork from Indigenous artist Jeddes Hudson.

This piece is called Light the Way and features lightning, a nod to Fullwood's long-time backer Middy's Electrical.

“Across our land, we see various weather patterns that signal the changing of seasons, mainly through the hot and humid summer months,” explained Hudson.

“Bryce was born and raised in Darwin and Northern Australia which is known for its distinct wet and dry seasons and various types of lightning that can occur. Dry lightning, lightning to fire, and lightning to storms.

“For First People, we recognise the original form of energy transference was lightning and with Middy’s being such a beacon in the Australian electrical industry, it seemed the perfect juxtaposition of elements to inspire the design.”

Bryce Fullwood, Brad Jones Racing Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Bryce Fullwood, Brad Jones Racing Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Earlier today Team 18 peeled the covers off Mark Winterbottom's Darwin livery. The veteran's new look was designed by contemporary First Nations artist Chern’ee Sutton, who has a link to the team through sponsor Bunnings Warehouse.

“I’m incredibly proud and honoured to design the Irwin Racing indigenous livery, it’s such an amazing event and very exciting to be a part of," said Sutton.

“I can’t wait to see the car racing around the track and the fact that Supercars has taken the extra step in using Indigenous designs and artists makes me feel extremely humbled and proud to be a part of it.

“I have worked quite a bit with Bunnings in the past, I have been an artist-in-residence at a lot of their stores in the past and it was Bunnings that first reached out to see if I would like to collaborate with Irwin Tools to design the Irwin Racing Supercar, which has lead me to work with Team 18 to design this amazing livery for the first ever Supercars Indigenous Round.

“I was so overwhelmed when I saw the car in real life, the photos looked amazing but they didn’t do it justice until you see the detail of the artwork on the car itself, it’s incredible."

The Darwin Triple Crown kicks off next Friday.

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Photo by: Team 18

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Photo by: Team 18

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Photo by: Team 18