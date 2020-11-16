Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

shares
comments
BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
By:

Phil Munday says he's sold his Supercars Racing Entitlement Contract to Brad Jones Racing and leased his two Ford Mustangs to the Blanchard family.

Munday was effectively forced out of the sport by the loss of sponsor Milwaukee Tools when the pandemic set in earlier this year, a decision to shut down his 23Red Racing programme, which operated as the fourth Tickford entry, leaving Will Davison without a drive.

While the Munday REC stayed at Tickford for the remainder of 2020, underpinning James Courtney's entry, it's long been tipped to head to BJR as part of the turbulent silly season.

Munday has now confirmed the REC has been sold to BJR, which will use it to replace the Tim Blanchard-owned REC that's been used by the squad since 2017.

Munday will also play a part in Blanchard's 2021 plans, with a lease deal for his two Tickford-built Mustangs to help form a new single-car standalone team.

Both deals were confirmed in the latest Parked Up podcast, the BJR sale coming up as part of an explanation as to why Munday pulled the pin on the Davison entry earlier this year.

“I still miss motorsport, obviously it’s been a big part of my life – setting out with a three-year goal to build a team and try at the end of three years to make it cost-neutral,” Munday said.

“I didn’t expect in my third year that we’d be smashed by a coronavirus that would take out my sponsor.

“If I had have had a longer plan for Supercars, more than the three years that I set, I think I could have survived and got through it.

“But being a three-year plan for me, and with that happening and the changes that brought into our life, it just wasn’t feasible to continue with it.

“Losing Milwaukee as my major sponsor and some of the other sponsors all wanted to defer their payments and see what happened for the rest of the season.

“Pretty tough for all the teams I guess. It was a big decision to make. I guess looking back on it, it is what it is. We’ve changed, moved on a bit, and sold my licence to Brad Jones Racing.”

The Blanchard car lease was revealed after Munday was asked if he'd ever consider a comeback.

“I don’t think you could ever rule out [a comeback],” Munday said.

“One thing in life I’ve learned to never say never. I guess in that situation for me, I’ll just see what happens in the next couple of years, or next 12 or 18 months.

“I have given a fair bit of support to the Blanchard family in their endeavours this coming season to start their own team and run it out of Box Hill in Melbourne here.

“I do have a bit of involvement with the family there to get their team up and running and they’re doing a great job at the moment.

“They’ve actually got both of my Supercars down there, which I’ve leased to them [for 2021].

“Who knows? As I say, never say never. I do have a lot of other interests outside of what I was doing in motorsport. So they take up a lot of time as well.

“I think that motorsport, as a one-person team, is very difficult where you’ve got all the responsibility of everything to do. Who knows what will happen in the future? Watch that space.”

Buying the Munday REC will allow BJR to continue its four-car programme, with Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood locked in, and Jack Smith set to continue for a second year.

Macauley Jones is yet to be confirmed for a third-straight main game season, while the likes of Fabian Coulthard and David Reynolds have been linked to a BJR move.

The sale also leaves Tickford a REC short for the 2021 season, given James Courtney has already been confirmed and Cam Waters, Jack Le Brocq and Lee Holdsworth are all understood to have deals in place.

The most at-risk is understood to be an in-form Holdsworth, his fate potentially dependent on Supercars releasing another REC and allowing the field to expand to 25 cars.

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Previous article

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Brad Jones Racing , 23Red Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Front wing setting error hurt Verstappen in Turkey

My job in F1: The head of communications
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

My job in F1: The head of communications

Latest news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

Trending

1
Supercars

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

28min
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP

7h
3
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

4
NASCAR Cup

John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

4h
5
IMSA

Wright drivers celebrate Sebring win despite failed shock

Latest news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Supercars

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag
Supercars

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.