BJR names unchanged enduro line-up

The four-car squad will enjoy complete consistency across its line-up for the bolstered enduro season, which once again includes the Sandown 500.

The highly-experienced Dale Wood and Dean Fiore will both return to the Albury squad, along with Supercars hopeful Jordan Boys.

The line-up will again be rounded out by overseas-based Porsche ace Jaxon Evans, who will combine the enduro programme with his IMSA and ADAC Masters commitments.

The exact pairings will remain the same as well, with lead driver Andre Heimgartner joined by Dale Wood for a second-consecutive year.

This will also mark Wood's sixth Bathurst start with BJR, a two-year deal meaning he'll make a seventh in 2024.

"I am very excited to be joining BJR again for another two years," said Wood. "It is a place I definitely call and feel at home. I love the team and environment.

"Andre is in great form and I'm equally excited to jump in the R&J Batteries Gen3 Camaro. It is great Sandown is back on the enduro calendar and I think it gives us a great lead-up to Bathurst."

Fiore will partner Bryce Fullwood for what will be his 15th enduro season, and third consecutive with BJR.

The pair finished a team-best ninth in the Great Race last year.

"It’s my 15th time heading to the Bathurst 1000 and after last year with Bryce I’m hungrier than ever," said Fiore.

"I was proud of what we were able to achieve and we’re much better placed this year, with Phil [Keed] and Bryce putting that final piece of the driver/engineer puzzle together.”

Macauley Jones will be paired with fellow Albury-raised young gun Boys, who is this year racing in S5000.

For Boys the revival of the Sandown 500 means he'll be making his long-distance debut on the Melbourne circuit.

"I'm really excited to be back with Macca for a second year," said Boys.

"We want to build off what we did at Bathurst last year, which was a strong result and for us and pretty close to a top 10, which was sort of our goal going in.

"Sandown for me is a bit of a bucket list thing. It's pretty cool to be a part of such a historic event."

Like Boys, Evans – who will again partner Jack Smith – will be making his Sandown 500 debut as part of the Season of Endurance.

That seat time could be critical too, given Evans will miss the team test day this month due to his overseas commitments.

“I’m really excited to be heading back to the Supercars Championship, alongside Jack and the SCT Logistics crew," said the Kiwi.

"Last year's event was a massive learning curve and a career goal that I was able to tick off.

“The addition of the Sandown 500 hopefully means that, with a little more seat time, we will go to the Mountain with some confidence

“Of course this year will be quite different with the new Gen3 cars, but it’s a new challenge and I’m eager to get behind the wheel of the Camaro in the near future!”

Confirmation of the BJR line-up leaves just three seats formally vacant for the enduros.

One is in the single Blanchard Racing Team entry, while PremiAir Racing is yet to announce it plans, although Dylan O'Keeffe is expected to fill the spot alongside James Golding.

