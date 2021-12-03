Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace
Supercars News

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry

By:

Boost Mobile has struck a new alliance with Erebus Motorsport that could see the brand run its own Supercars team in 2023.

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry

The telco has agreed to extend its backing of the Erebus squad for the 2022 Supercars season, taking naming rights for both Erebus Holdens.

For this season Boost has been the naming rights backer for Brodie Kostecki's car, while Will Brown's entry has had a rotation of primary sponsors.

Under the new deal the team will be known as Boost Mobile Racing Powered by Erebus.

However the new alliance doesn't end there, the announcement confirming that should Boost founder Peter Adderton bring his long-held ambition of running his own Supercars team to life, he'll do so using Erebus hardware.

According to the announcement it could happen as soon as 2023, with an Adderton-led team fielding Erebus-built Gen3 Camaros.

That would depend on spots on the grid being made available under what will be revamped entry system from the new category owners

“What [team owners] Betty [Klimenko], Barry [Ryan] and the whole team at Erebus have achieved this year is nothing short of incredible,” Adderton said.

“They were written off at the beginning of the season but through sheer determination they have shown what happens when you believe in yourself and your team.

"And that willpower to win against the odds is the very foundation of the Boost brand.

“Boost has a long history in supporting young athletes and we look forward to continuing it in 2022 with Will and Brodie.

On the 2023 plans he added: “I have always wanted our own Boost Mobile Racing team and should that opportunity present itself in the future we will work with Erebus on bringing that vision to life.

“There is still a lot of work to do before then and right now we are focused on what we are doing now and next year.

“We are excited to be joining long-term with Erebus and are excited about what our future holds together.”

Ryan, meanwhile, welcomed Boost's increased involvement with Erebus.

“To see Boost Mobile represented across both Erebus cars proves how hard the team has worked over the past year,” he said.

“Our team is continually improving and growing stronger, and this new deal is another aspect of that growth.

“We’re proud to represent a fantastic Australian-owned company and I’d like to thank Peter Adderton and [general manager] Jason Haynes from Boost for their ongoing belief in our team.”

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst TCR: Cox wins wild Race 2 Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Cox wins wild Race 2

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace Gen3 unveil
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Will Brown More from
Will Brown
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Brown switches to spare Erebus chassis Sandown
Supercars

Brown switches to spare Erebus chassis

Brown's Supercars debut in doubt after practice crash
Supercars

Brown's Supercars debut in doubt after practice crash

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry
Supercars Supercars

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange
Supercars Supercars

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia
Supercars Supercars

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.