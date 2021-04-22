Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
Supercars / Breaking news

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

By:

Outspoken Supercars backer Peter Adderton has floated the idea of a wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway at this year's Bathurst 1000.

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

The Boost Mobile founder caused a stir on social media yesterday evening when he suggested running a Bathurst 1000 wildcard for Murphy and Stanaway.

The post was a response to the Russell Ingall/Broc Feeney wildcard that was announced by backer Supercheap Auto yesterday.

"I refused to be out-marketed by [Supercheap Auto] so [Greg Murphy] and [Richie Stanaway], if you want a wildcard as a team for Bathurst I will organise and sponsor it," he wrote. "What [do] you say boys?"

While neither driver responded, the idea picked up traction when Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story offered to provide a car for the ambitious project.

Adderton has history with both drivers, having backed Murphy back in his early super touring days.

The Kiwi went on to become a Bathurst legend with two wins and his famous Lap of the Gods qualifying effort, however his last Great Race start was back in 2014.

Stanaway, meanwhile, was part of Boost's controversial sponsorship deal with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019.

Following a tough rookie campaign with Tickford in 2018, Stanaway was drafted in as a replacement for Garth Tander at GRM at Adderton's insistence.

He was then left without a drive when GRM walked away from Supercars at the end of that season, opting to retire from motor racing entirely instead of looking for another seat.

shares
comments
Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Previous article

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Richie Stanaway , Greg Murphy
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

2
Formula 1

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

3
Formula 1

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

4
Supercars

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

2h
5
Supercars

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

Latest news
Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
SUPC

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

1h
Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
SUPC

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

2h
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
SUPC

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

6h
Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
SUPC

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

21h
Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot
SUPC

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot

Apr 21, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Richie Stanaway
Stanaway says he may never race again Newcastle
Supercars / Breaking news

Stanaway says he may never race again

Stanaway returns to GRM for Sandown Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Stanaway returns to GRM for Sandown

Walkinshaw could provide Stanaway lifeline
Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw could provide Stanaway lifeline

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Imola was "brutal" for F1 drivers who changed teams

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?
Supercars Supercars / Opinion

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims

AUS Utes: Hi-Tech Motorsport Sydney summary
V8S V8S / News

AUS Utes: Hi-Tech Motorsport Sydney summary

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

Latest news

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.